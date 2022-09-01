Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Children’s Museum present at State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Children’s Museum made a visit to the Nebraska State Fair this year. Kids were shown what the GICM has to offer and what their vision for the building looks like. Visitors to the exhibit saw their kids enjoy making buttons, foam dinosaurs, and other arts and craft.
KSNB Local4
Glenvil 150th Celebration
‘We Care For Kids’ raising awareness at the Nebraska State Fair. There’s a way people can have fun at the Nebraska State Fair while also learning about education for the kiddos with ‘We Care For Kids’. Hastings High School looking into possible cyberbullying incident. Updated: Sep....
KSNB Local4
Fiesta Latina at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the official start of Hispanic Heritage month a little over a week away, it was time to fiesta at the Nebraska State Fair. The Fiesta Latina event was held on the fairgrounds, featuring dancing, a car show, and tasty beverages. The event is meant to help celebrate Hispanic cultures all across the globe.
KSNB Local4
We Care For Kids raising awareness at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s a way people can have fun at the Nebraska State Fair while also learning about education for the kiddos with ‘We Care For Kids’ set up inside the Nebraska Building. According to officials with We Care For Kids people from around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 News Now
Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning
In mid-August, Rhonda Mueller welcomed her 26th class to Elliott Elementary School in central Lincoln. As her new crop of fifth graders filed into the room, she checked off names and listened to the students’ excited back-to-school chatter. The bell rang, and Mueller gazed at her students, arranged in...
KSNB Local4
Glenvil community celebrates 150 years
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - Many communities in central Nebraska are celebrating their town’s 150th anniversaries this year — Glenvil included. Glenvil residents held a parade down the main streets Saturday morning. Festivities also included a car and tractor show, a water fight, bingo, a cake walk and more.
KSNB Local4
City and State Offices closed for Labor Day
HASTINGS-GRAND ISLAND-KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Public offices in the tri-cities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5th for the Labor Day holiday. In Kearney, all city and public offices and the public library are closed, but emergency services will still be available. In Grand Island, all city and public offices...
KSNB Local4
First year of walk-around alcohol sales at the Nebraska State Fair almost in the books
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several things made their debut at the Nebraska State Fair in 2022, including all new places you can take your adult beverages. Earlier this year, the Grand Island City Council approved a measure which allows people to carry open containers of alcohol anywhere on the fairgrounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Conference in Grand Island provides help for substance abusers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The DJC Foundation held a conference called “A Time to Remember, Time to Act” Saturday morning. The purpose was to help those who struggle with substance abuse to find resources available to them. There were several agencies in attendance that help with recovery efforts, including South Central Behavioral Services. The organization provides information on mental health counseling.
kmaland.com
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from feds
LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
KSNB Local4
New landmark honors Grand Island’s past
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s out with the old, in with the new over in Grand Island, as a new street clock was installed near the intersection of Third and Pine Street early Thursday morning. The clock is meant to honor the 150th anniversary of Grand Island becoming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klin.com
North Dakota at Nebraska Photo Gallery
Nebraska defeated North Dakota 38-17 on Saturday. Take a look at some photos from KLIN photographer Kenny Larabee.
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska
(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
etxview.com
Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area
OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
KSNB Local4
Hastings High School looks into potential cyberbullying incident
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Officials with Hastings Public Schools released a statement on Friday morning after some social media posts surfaced appearing to bully some high school students. Those posts contained disparaging and defamatory messages. Cyberbullying is a nationwide struggle, according to an April 2019 study by the Cyberbullying Research...
doniphanherald.com
'It's unfair' — Ricketts answers UNK students questions on student loan debt forgiveness
KEARNEY — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday told a crowd of 180 University of Nebraska students to be active in politics. He said students might not be interested, but they can be assured that politicians are interested in them. “We’ve been blessed with something special, but it requires...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
Comments / 0