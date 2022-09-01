ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Children’s Museum present at State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Children’s Museum made a visit to the Nebraska State Fair this year. Kids were shown what the GICM has to offer and what their vision for the building looks like. Visitors to the exhibit saw their kids enjoy making buttons, foam dinosaurs, and other arts and craft.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Glenvil 150th Celebration

'We Care For Kids' raising awareness at the Nebraska State Fair. There's a way people can have fun at the Nebraska State Fair while also learning about education for the kiddos with 'We Care For Kids'. Hastings High School looking into possible cyberbullying incident.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Fiesta Latina at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the official start of Hispanic Heritage month a little over a week away, it was time to fiesta at the Nebraska State Fair. The Fiesta Latina event was held on the fairgrounds, featuring dancing, a car show, and tasty beverages. The event is meant to help celebrate Hispanic cultures all across the globe.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

We Care For Kids raising awareness at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s a way people can have fun at the Nebraska State Fair while also learning about education for the kiddos with ‘We Care For Kids’ set up inside the Nebraska Building. According to officials with We Care For Kids people from around...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Glenvil community celebrates 150 years

GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - Many communities in central Nebraska are celebrating their town’s 150th anniversaries this year — Glenvil included. Glenvil residents held a parade down the main streets Saturday morning. Festivities also included a car and tractor show, a water fight, bingo, a cake walk and more.
GLENVIL, NE
KSNB Local4

City and State Offices closed for Labor Day

HASTINGS-GRAND ISLAND-KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Public offices in the tri-cities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5th for the Labor Day holiday. In Kearney, all city and public offices and the public library are closed, but emergency services will still be available. In Grand Island, all city and public offices...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Conference in Grand Island provides help for substance abusers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The DJC Foundation held a conference called “A Time to Remember, Time to Act” Saturday morning. The purpose was to help those who struggle with substance abuse to find resources available to them. There were several agencies in attendance that help with recovery efforts, including South Central Behavioral Services. The organization provides information on mental health counseling.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kmaland.com

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

New landmark honors Grand Island’s past

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s out with the old, in with the new over in Grand Island, as a new street clock was installed near the intersection of Third and Pine Street early Thursday morning. The clock is meant to honor the 150th anniversary of Grand Island becoming...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area

OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
GRETNA, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings High School looks into potential cyberbullying incident

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Officials with Hastings Public Schools released a statement on Friday morning after some social media posts surfaced appearing to bully some high school students. Those posts contained disparaging and defamatory messages. Cyberbullying is a nationwide struggle, according to an April 2019 study by the Cyberbullying Research...
HASTINGS, NE

