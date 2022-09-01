Willmar, MN)--Kandiyohi County prosecutors are asking a judge to civilly commit an elderly Sioux Falls man until he’s able to stand trial in the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. In November, Kandiyohi County Judge Steve Wentzell ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial and released him to the custody of his niece in Des Moines, Iowa. Kandiyohi County Attorney Shane Baker appealed Wentzell’s ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court, and in July decided to NOT hear the appeal. Baker says he filed a petition on Wednesday to have Vossen civilly committed to a treatment facility until he is able to be tried, if ever.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO