Northern lights provide a beautiful sight in the Alexandria area
(Alexandria, MN)--You may have noticed a beautiful sight recently with the northern lights clearly visible in the northern sky. One of Patty Wicken's friends shared with us this picture of the northern lights taken from L'Homme Dieu Bay. Scientists say that the northern lights, or aurora borealis, "are collisions between...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
voiceofalexandria.com
Prosecutors want man civilly committed until he can stand trial for murder
Willmar, MN)--Kandiyohi County prosecutors are asking a judge to civilly commit an elderly Sioux Falls man until he’s able to stand trial in the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. In November, Kandiyohi County Judge Steve Wentzell ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial and released him to the custody of his niece in Des Moines, Iowa. Kandiyohi County Attorney Shane Baker appealed Wentzell’s ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court, and in July decided to NOT hear the appeal. Baker says he filed a petition on Wednesday to have Vossen civilly committed to a treatment facility until he is able to be tried, if ever.
