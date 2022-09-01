ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

WBTW News13

Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
CHARLESTON, SC
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Columbia, SC
The Post and Courier

Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail

A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

13-year-old injured during Saturday night shooting in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Dick Harpootlian
walterborolive.com

More drama unfolds in ongoing case against Murdaugh

Colleton County was the scene of another dramatic chapter in the internationally-publicized courtroom case involving accused murderer and disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. On Monday, August 29th, Murdaugh’s defense team, which consists of Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, from Columbia, S.C., appeared in a Colleton County courtroom for what they are calling an alleged leak of information from the prosecutors involved in the case.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

13-yr-old shot at West Ashley apartment complex, Charleston PD investigating

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — A 13-year-old was injured in an apparent shooting late Saturday night in West Ashley, according to Charleston Police. A CPD spokesperson says 911 dispatchers began receiving multiple calls around 10:45 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near Ashley River Road in the Palmilla Parkside Apts.. Officers...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police release image of reported stolen vehicle involved in juvenile shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is updating the public on their investigation into a shooting that put a 10-year-old in the hospital. Detectives say they have identified the vehicle involved with the shooting, a 2012 white Toyota Highlander with a South Carolina license plate: RRD838. The vehicle...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews recover body near James Island yacht club

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night. The body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple agencies responded to the area...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Murder case delayed again, family calling for justice

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder case three years in the making is in front of a judge again for the second time in two weeks. Romane Clare is accused of killing his wife, Ebony Clare, in 2019. Investigators say he shot her five times. “I want justice for...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

