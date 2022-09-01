Trump appeared to undermine his own claim that the FBI planted classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump. James Devaney/GC Images

Trump complained about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago investigation in a Truth Social post.

He accused agents of trying to make him look bad in a photograph it submitted as evidence.

In doing so, he appeared to undercut his earlier claim that the FBI planted evidence.

In a new post on his Truth Social network, former President Donald Trump appeared to undermine his suggestion that the FBI planted evidence during its Mar-a-Lago raid, as first reported by Politico.

In the Wednesday post, Trump said the FBI deliberately arranged highly classified documents on the floor of a room in Mar-a-Lago to make him look bad. He was referring to a photo that was submitted as evidence in a Tuesday Justice Department court filing.

The photo submitted as evidence in a Tuesday Justice Department court filing. Department of Justice via AP

"There seems to be confusion as to the 'picture' where documents were sloppily thrown on the floor and then released photographically for the world to see, as if that's what the FBI found when they broke into my home," Trump wrote. "Wrong!"

He added: "They took them out of cartons and spread them around on the carpet, making it look like a big 'find' for them. They dropped them, not me - Very deceiving…And remember, we could have NO representative, including lawyers, present during the Raid. They were told to wait outside."

The post was the first time Trump appeared to admit that the FBI had not, in fact, planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago on August 8, as he and his allies previously claimed. It also undercut a letter that his representative signed two months before the search saying that, to the best of her knowledge, all classified documents at Mar-a-Lago had been turned back over to the government.

Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration official who later became an outspoken critic of his former boss, pointed out the former president's shifting account of the search on Twitter.

"Trump's argument has gone from 'The FBI planted evidence against me!" to "They took the evidence out of my cartons — and spread it on my carpet!'" he tweeted.

The former president's lawyers also did not make the planted-evidence claim in a legal filing late Monday in which they urged a federal judge to appoint a "special master" to sift through materials that were seized from Mar-a-Lago and filter out any that may be privileged.

Also missing from the filing were two other noteworthy details: Trump's weeks-long defense that he had declassified all the materials that were recovered from Mar-a-Lago and any response to the Justice Department's damning allegation that it had evidence of "likely" efforts to obstruct its ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of national security information.

Overall, legal and national security experts said, the court papers Trump's lawyers put out Wednesday read more like a press release than a legal document.

In the immediate aftermath of the search, Trump had claimed that his lawyers were not allowed to observe the proceedings.

"Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be alone," he wrote on Truth Social on August 10, "without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, 'planting.'"

Trump's suggestion that the FBI planted evidence may have been a bid to rile up his base, which has long believed that there is a "deep state" in the US determined to take Trump down. Experts told Bloomberg that the claim would be highly unlikely to stand up should the case go to court.

Lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department are scheduled to appear in federal court in Florida on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, where Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who was confirmed to the bench in 2020, will hear arguments about whether to grant Trump's request for a special master.