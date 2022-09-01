Read full article on original website
L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
kyma.com
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
NBC Los Angeles
Southland Gas Prices On the Way Up Again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.8 cents for the second consecutive day Sunday, rising to $5.282 after an 80-day streak in which it decreased 78 times and remained unchanged the other two days. The average price had fallen to its...
menifee247.com
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site
The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
Sunday brings chance of thunderstorms for parts of SoCal, 5th Flex Alert
Southern California's extended heat wave continues Sunday with another Flex Alert and a chance of thunderstorms across the mountains, deserts and some valley locations.
3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
Fires spark as thunderstorms move through San Bernardino mountains
Two trees caught fire Sunday as thunderstorms made their way through the San Bernardino County Mountains. Ground crews and aircraft were called to work on two confirmed single tree fires in the Running Springs area, San Bernardino National Forest officials tweeted. Aircraft were needed as there are minimal ground fire crews in the Running Springs […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)
RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
NBC Los Angeles
As California Pushes Toward EVs, Flex Alert Asks People Not to Charge Cars During Peak Hours
Power officials are urging people not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours during this heat wave as they extended a Flex Alert Thursday. The state has been encouraging everyone to drive electric cars to help with climate change. But in this super hot climate right now, residents are being asked to be careful about when they charge to reduce the risk that they'll lose power altogether.
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana lost $31.8 million on sale of Ventana property
For many years, city leaders have been enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing new businesses and housing to the mostly undeveloped area of northern Fontana. In particular, they were looking forward to the implementation of the Ventana at Duncan Canyon Specific Plan, a project area bounded by the Interstate 15 Freeway on the north and west, Citrus Avenue on the east, and the Southern California Edison power line transmission corridor on the south.
iecn.com
San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Mejia retires after 35 years of service, Martin Cerna to fill the position
On August 17th, San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Mejia announced his retirement to the City of San Bernardino after 35 years of service. Mejia started his career as a firefighter for Lake Arrowhead Fire District in 1987 and has since been responsible for fire, rescue and emergency medical response in the East Valley region, the eastern half of the San Bernardino Valley.
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?
The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
Heavy downpour hits Lake Forest area amid SoCal heatwave
Rain fell Saturday despite a record-breaking heat wave that continues to scorch Southern California. A strong downpour that hit a Lake Forest neighborhood in Orange County was captured on video by a viewer and shared with KTLA. The heavy rain lasted for several minutes despite temperatures near 100 degrees in the area. A flash flood […]
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside County donates to local nonprofits
Riverside County will donate $15 million to local nonprofits with money it received from the American Rescue Plan Act. In August, the board of supervisors voted to form Riverside County Nonprofit Roundtable to develop a public-private-community partnership, according to a statement on the county’s website. “Led by leaders from...
High heat threatens outdoor workers in Inland Empire, Coachella Valley
Think it’s hot where you live? Imagine working in Coachella. No, not the music festival, but the city known for its agriculture in eastern Riverside County. Temperatures there are brutal, as even during the morning hours, triple digits in the summer are common. Guadalupe Garcia, who works picking produce, said she tries escaping the hottest […]
Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized
A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
nypressnews.com
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
An Orange County City Could Soon Be Without A Functioning Government. Here's Why You Should Care
A judge this week removed three of the five city council members in Mission Viejo from their seats.
