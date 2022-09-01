Read full article on original website
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
NC family trying to save daughter with rare neurodegenerative condition
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Imagine knowing there’s something that could help your child who is slowly slipping away and not being able to get your hands on it. Ashley and Jason Haywood, of Albemarle, live that struggle every day with their 6-year-old daughter Sadie. “She’s got the biggest personality of anybody I’ve ever known,” […]
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte
Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky player scored a six-figure jackpot in a recent lottery drawing.
CMPD Animal Care seeking people to temporarily foster animals after holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE — With the holiday weekend closing the CMPD Animal Care and Adoption Center for an extra day, the shelter is seeking your help in temporarily fostering animals as a day closed on Labor Day means a day without moving dogs into homes. The shelter expects to be full...
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
Charlotte woman wins nearly $400,000 jackpot using Online Play
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket using Online Play that turned into a $388,927 jackpot win. Heather Malo, 48, said she found about the win when she saw a notification email that looked a little different. Once she realized she had hit the jackpot,...
QC Checklist: Mad Miles Run Club running laps through Charlotte
HBCU Alums have rallied together in the Queen City with those that love to run. QC Checklist: Mad Miles Run Club running laps through …. Duke’s Mayo Classic at BofA Stadium highlights HBCUs. Inflation putting the squeeze on some when it comes …. South Pointe Stallions in top 50...
Thousands attend return of Matthews Alive Festival after cancellation two years in a row
MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Alive Festival was in full swing Labor Day weekend, returning after it was canceled for two years in a row due to COVID-19 concerns. The four-day festival is a staple event for the Matthews community, and in 2019, an estimated 150,000 people attended the festival.
September Restaurant Openings, Coming Soons, Foodie Events, and News You Can Use
Although we may soon be trading swimsuits for sweaters, the food scene around Charlotte shows no sign of cooling down. Read on for the openings, updates and events you need to know about going into September. New & Opening Soon. Summerbird in South End – Open now. Now open...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
Mecklenburg County researching impacts of corporate-owned rentals on residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the number of corporate-owned rentals grows nationwide and in Mecklenburg County, so are concerns over rising rent prices. In response, Mecklenburg County is dedicating money to research rental corporations and their effects on residents. Some residents worry the increase in corporate housing is causing higher...
Firefighter saves family dog after fire breaks out at northeast Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE — A family dog is safe, thanks to a firefighter who rescued it from a structure fire in a northeast Charlotte home on Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 8 a.m. on Woodside Avenue. Thirty firefighters controlled the fire in 15 minutes. The family was not home...
Cameron’s Top Picks Of Things To Do Labor Day Weekend in Charlotte
It’s a long holiday weekend in Charlotte, and we have definitely earned this one! Summer sure has felt like it has gone on forever with this heat! While the heat will not be letting up this weekend, many people consider it the unofficial, “last weekend of Summer.” With a title like that, you know people are looking for fun stuff to do.
