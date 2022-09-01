LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is reminding people about harmful algae blooms at two northeast Nebraska lakes. The Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and the Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are among four Nebraska lakes the state has issued health alerts for after they continued to test positive for elevated levels of a toxin released by certain kinds of algae.

