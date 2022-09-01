Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Another heat wave is on the way
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — We aren't done with summer heat just yet! Today will be a great weather day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will begin to warm Tuesday, returning to the upper 80s with continued sunny skies. Highs will jump into the low...
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska health officials warn of continued toxic algae in Stanton, Pierce County lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is reminding people about harmful algae blooms at two northeast Nebraska lakes. The Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and the Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are among four Nebraska lakes the state has issued health alerts for after they continued to test positive for elevated levels of a toxin released by certain kinds of algae.
siouxlandnews.com
1st case of West Nile Virus in 2022 confirmed in Buena Vista County
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department Health and Human Services announced the first case of West Nile virus infection reported in 2022, in a middle age adult (aged 41-60 years) from Buena Vista County. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab. Humans get...
siouxlandnews.com
New filmmaker club in Siouxland hopes to instill a passion for the craft in all involved
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — There is a new group in Siouxland with a focus on film-making!. The Siouxland Filmmakers Club was started earlier this year. The goal of the group is to promote filmmaking in Sioux City and the surrounding areas and foster a love of the craft in local people of all ages and with all interests.
siouxlandnews.com
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in California; several injuries reported
WEED, Calif. (KRCR) — Evacuation orders were issued on Friday due to a massive wildfire in California. Cal Fire crews said they are responding to the fire, which was reported near the Roseburg Forest Products mill in Weed. Authorities said the fire started around 12:45 p.m. EDT. A large...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City woman arrested after Nebraska pursuit
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a woman from Sioux City following a pursuit in Nebraska. According to NSP, around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, they were alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup.
siouxlandnews.com
'All-trimester' abortion clinic set to open in Maryland, one of few in America
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (TND) — An abortion clinic set to open up in Maryland will reportedly offer abortions up to 34 weeks gestation, one of only a handful in the nation to do so. Partners in Abortion Care is planning to open after Labor Day in College Park, Maryland,...
