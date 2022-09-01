ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
siouxlandnews.com

Another heat wave is on the way

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — We aren't done with summer heat just yet! Today will be a great weather day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will begin to warm Tuesday, returning to the upper 80s with continued sunny skies. Highs will jump into the low...
ENVIRONMENT
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska health officials warn of continued toxic algae in Stanton, Pierce County lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is reminding people about harmful algae blooms at two northeast Nebraska lakes. The Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and the Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are among four Nebraska lakes the state has issued health alerts for after they continued to test positive for elevated levels of a toxin released by certain kinds of algae.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City woman arrested after Nebraska pursuit

CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a woman from Sioux City following a pursuit in Nebraska. According to NSP, around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, they were alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup.
SIOUX CITY, IA

