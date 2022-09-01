ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine's electricity grid Monday after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling, the facility’s operator and the U.N. atomic watchdog said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said...
SFGate

Ex-reporter jailed for 22 years in Russia on treason charges

MOSCOW (AP) — A former journalist was convicted of treason and handed a 22-year prison sentence on Monday after a trial that has been widely seen as politically motivated and marked a new step in a sweeping crackdown on the media and Kremlin critics. The sentence handed to Ivan...
SFGate

Russia revokes media license of top independent newspaper

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Monday upheld a motion from Russian authorities to revoke the license of a top independent newspaper that for years has been critical of the Kremlin, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on independent media, opposition activists and human rights groups.
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
SFGate

Serbian PM visits Kosovo Serbs as tensions still simmer

MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia's prime minister on Monday visited a Serb-dominated part of neighboring Kosovo following a recent flareup in tensions between the former war foes that had sparked fears of new instability in the Balkans amid the war in Ukraine. Kosovo authorities and NATO-led peacekeepers stepped up...
SFGate

No end to crisis as Iraq's PM ends second round of talks

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's caretaker prime minister convened a second round of talks Monday with Iraqi leaders aimed at resolving the ongoing political crisis between rival Shiite blocs, but the representatives of an influential cleric failed once again to attend the gathering. The seat reserved for Shiite cleric Muqtada...
SFGate

German president apologizes for 1972 Olympic attack failures

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's president apologized Monday for multiple failures by his country before, during and after the 1972 attack on the Munich OIympics as he joined his Israeli counterpart and relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants at the games 50 years ago. The anniversary...
SFGate

Mine explodes in north Syria, killing 4 young brothers

BEIRUT (AP) — Four children were killed Monday when a mine and explosives left inside an abandoned apartment went off in a rebel-held town in northern Syria, an opposition war monitor and a paramedic group said. The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said the brothers...
SFGate

Israeli army: 'High possibility' soldier killed reporter

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army said Monday there was a “high possibility” that a soldier killed a well-known Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank last May, as it announced the results of its investigation into the killing. In a briefing to reporters, a senior...
