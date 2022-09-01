ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Florida game glance, odds and an early prediction

Week one is in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats, as they start the season off with a win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks to move to 1-0 on the year. With some questions answered, and some more concerns popping up after last night's victory, the focus inside the football training facility turns to the Florida Gators in Gainesville on Saturday night.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky cruises past Miami (OH): 5 things to know and postgame cheers

And the Kentucky Wildcats started off the season just the way we all hoped as they beat down the Miami (OH) RedHawks by a final score of 37-13. The first half started out with a nightmare scenario for the Big Blue Nation, as the RedHawks and Brett Gabbert marched down the field for an easy score.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky’s offensive line issues are fixable

The Kentucky Wildcats came away with a 37-13 victory Saturday night to start the season with a 1-0 record. Despite the win, there was one area that has reason for concern and that is this year’s Big Blue Wall. Under Mark Stoops, the offensive line has been the Cats’...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Records and milestones Kentucky can reach this season

Every season under Stoops new doors and records are being broken down in Lexington, and it’s always a fun ride to be on. With Will Levis manning the offense and Stoops just two wins away from Bear Bryant’s 60, there’s a lot that could happen this season. Let’s look at some of the records and milestones within UK’s reach this season—I’ve probably forgotten some but here’s what I’ve got:
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over RedHawks

Game 1 is officially in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats, who kicked off their 2022 campaign vs. the Miami RedHawks out of the MAC. Things didn’t get off to the best off start for the Wildcats, who watched the RedHawks offense take the opening kickoff and march right down the field for a touchdown.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Miami RedHawks: Everything to know for Week 1

Game week has finally arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will kick off their 2022 season vs. the Miami RedHawks. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on Saturday, September 3rd. It will be broadcast online via the SEC Network+ channel and through WatchESPN. With expectations as high as...
LEXINGTON, KY

