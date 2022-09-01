ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man killed in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening. Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

2 killed, 5 hospitalized after shooting overnight in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A mass shooting near Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia left two dead and five people in the hospital early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said, which is just off ODU's campus and close to Colley Avenue. Police got the call around midnight.
13News Now

