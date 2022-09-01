GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Green Bay welcomed a potentially record-breaking number of students to campus on Saturday. UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kathleen Burns said they are projecting 10,000 students for the fall semester across their four campuses (Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Sheboygan). The university has seen an increase in enrollment for six straight years while other U-W system schools have seen enrollment go down.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO