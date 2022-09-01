Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
wearegreenbay.com
Culvert replacement closes Marinette Co. road on Sept. 6
LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – County Trunk Highway W (CTH W) in Marinette County will be closed starting September 6th due to a culvert replacement. According to the Marinette County Highway Department, starting Tuesday, a culvert replacement will take place on CTH W from CTH P to Beech Road in the Town of Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
wearegreenbay.com
Person on scooter hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac, officers seek information
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A person who was on a scooter was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac on Friday, and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, they are still trying to identify the person who was driving the scooter.
wearegreenbay.com
Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac officers perform life-saving efforts on man who crashed moped
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Fond du Lac man was found face down on the terrace of an intersection with no pulse when officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the man was found at the intersection of...
wearegreenbay.com
Children make kites at Kites over Lake Michigan festival
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – At the Kites over Lake Michigan Festival, kids had the opportunity to make their own kite and fly it. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, volunteers helped children assemble their kites. One of the volunteers, Paw Bowden says, “It’s something fun to...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute PD: Florida man accidentally fires gun, injures two
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Florida had charges referred after he allegedly fired a gun while intoxicated and injured two. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, on September 2 around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West Northstar Drive for an incident involving an accidental firing of a firearm. Police arrived and found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
wearegreenbay.com
Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Drug Task Force seizes over $20k worth of fentanyl and meth in Pulaski, 3 suspects in custody
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation led the Brown County Drug Task Force to Pulaski where over $20 thousand worth of fentanyl and Methamphetamine were seized. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the Drug Task Force seized over 70 grams of fentanyl, over 330 grams of meth, $13,000 in cash, and a handgun. The drugs combine for roughly $23,000 in street value.
wearegreenbay.com
Local 7-year-old train conductor meets young conductor from England
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – We first brought you the heartwarming story of the National Railroad Museum’s 7-year-old train conductor, Caleb Kleman, back in August. Since then this young conductor has not only continued doing what he loves, but he recently also got the chance to meet another young boy that shares his love for trains.
wearegreenbay.com
Hit the Trails 5k Run/3k Walk for the kids, this Saturday in Suamico
(WFRV) – It’s time to hit the trails with an inaugural event that raises money for youth programs. Jim Morrison and Tom Binish visited Local 5 Live with details on the Choose Health & Happiness 5k Run/3k Walk from the Howard Suamico Optimist Club. Details from their Facebook...
wearegreenbay.com
UW-Green Bay welcomes students back to campus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Green Bay welcomed a potentially record-breaking number of students to campus on Saturday. UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kathleen Burns said they are projecting 10,000 students for the fall semester across their four campuses (Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Sheboygan). The university has seen an increase in enrollment for six straight years while other U-W system schools have seen enrollment go down.
wearegreenbay.com
Bluegrass Under the Pines celebrates 15 years in Mishicot
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – In Mishicot, the 15th annual “Bluegrass Under the Pines” craft show was in full swing. The event was held at Kronforst Farms and invited guests to browse through tons of local businesses’ amazing creations as well as shake their hips and tap their feet to some groovy music.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
wearegreenbay.com
Sputnikfest this Saturday in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Sputnik landed in Manitowoc – and you can too. Greg Vadney from the Rahr-West Art Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers details on this fun and funky festival happening this Saturday. Sputnikfest is Saturday, September 10 from Noon – 9 pm on the grounds of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Community fest offers last bit of summer fun for Howard kids
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV)- Organizers of the Village of Howard’s firework show and community festival aimed to give families a fun way to end their summer. The festival included live music, an assortment of food trucks, face painting, balloon artists for the kids- and of course fireworks once it got dark out.
Pet Saver: Scarlett
Pet Saver: Scarlett
Meet Scarlett! This 3-month-old little girl will melt your heart with puppy kisses and snuggling. Scarlett loves to play with her toys and is learning to walk on a leash. She is currently 29 pounds and will likely be a medium size adult. She is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped.
wearegreenbay.com
Try to sink your shot at the new indoor, glow-in-the-dark mini golf course in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – There’s plenty of glowing happening in Oshkosh, with murals that will transport you into a different world. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into a new business and brand new mini golf course, at Glow in the Park Oshkosh. Glow in the Park Oshkosh is...
wearegreenbay.com
$25 million Appleton facility will convert Greenhouse gases into renewable energy
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new $25 million facility is coming to Appleton. The facility will help the environment by converting greenhouse gases, produced at the Outagamie County Landfill, into renewable energy. “Well this is exciting because this has been a long time coming,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom...
