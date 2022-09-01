Every season under Stoops new doors and records are being broken down in Lexington, and it’s always a fun ride to be on. With Will Levis manning the offense and Stoops just two wins away from Bear Bryant’s 60, there’s a lot that could happen this season. Let’s look at some of the records and milestones within UK’s reach this season—I’ve probably forgotten some but here’s what I’ve got:

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO