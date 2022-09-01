Lenovo has this week introduced its new generation of ThinkPad X1 Fold systems providing users with a larger screen area and hardware capable of providing “full PC performance” says Lenovo. The new ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by an Intel vPro, an Intel Evo Design with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, supported by up to 1TB OF SSD storage and up to 32 GB LPDDR5 of memory. The system comes preloaded with a choice of either Microsoft’s Windows 11 Home or Pro operating systems and is expected to be available from Q4 starting at $2,499.

