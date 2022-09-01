Read full article on original website
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold powered by Intel vPro $2,499
Lenovo has this week introduced its new generation of ThinkPad X1 Fold systems providing users with a larger screen area and hardware capable of providing “full PC performance” says Lenovo. The new ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by an Intel vPro, an Intel Evo Design with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, supported by up to 1TB OF SSD storage and up to 32 GB LPDDR5 of memory. The system comes preloaded with a choice of either Microsoft’s Windows 11 Home or Pro operating systems and is expected to be available from Q4 starting at $2,499.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and Tab P11 tablets (2nd Gen)
As well as introducing its new wearable display and 16 inch Chromebook featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate. Lenovo has also unveiled its second-generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and Lenovo Tab P11 tablets. The second generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet is loaded with Android 12 and features a 11.2-inch cinematic OLED touchscreen with Dolby Vision HDR.
Vivo Y22 smartphone gets official
Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to their range, the Vivo Y22 and the handset comes with a 6.55inch LCD display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion.
Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue expand partnership
Samsung has announced that Samsung SmartThings has expanded its partnership with Philips Hue, and this will bring some new features to SmartThings. Samsung will integrate HueSync into their SmartThings platform and this will bring a new immersive experience when you are listening to music. Samsung SmartThings, the premier technology enabling...
SENSE75 a new mechanical keyboard designed by Drop
Drop the online store offering a wide variety of premium hardware has this week announced it has designed and manufactured its very first in-house mechanical keyboard since 2020. The new Drop SENSE75 offers a 75% keyboard layout and is available in both a prebuilt version in Nightfall (black) for $349 and Polar (e-white) for $399 or as a barebones version with the keyboard frame only, with no switches or keycaps included and is available in Nightfall (black) for $249 and Polar (e-white) for $299.
LG Art Lab lets you buy and sell NFTs
LG has announced that it is launching a new feature for its smart TVs called LG Art Lab, which is designed to let you buy and sell NFTs. This new feature will be available on LG TVs in the US that are running their webOS 5.0 platform or later, you can see more information below.
Tecno Megaboook T1 ultra slim Windows 11 laptop
Tecno has launched their new ultra slim Windows 11 laptop this week in the form of the Megaboook T1 powered by an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor supported by options for either 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage or 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD of storage depending on your needs. Equipped with nine ports offering two USB-C ports, HDMI port, USB 3.1, and dual USB 3.0 ports together with a handy card reader and headset jack the new laptop will be available during Q3 2022 although no pricing has been revealed as yet.
Samsung IFA 2022 focuses on home products
Samsung’s IFA 2022 has focused on home products, Samsung has shown off a wide range of devices at this year’s event. This includes their latest smart home products, plus their latest range of 8K TVs, projectors, and other devices. IFA 2022’s Samsung Town brought excited visitors together to...
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus $1,500
Sennheiser has unveiled its new Ambeo Soundbar Plus offering a more affordable audio package when compared to the more expensive Ambeo Soundbar Max previously launched and priced at $2,500. The new Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is priced at $1,500 and is now available to preorder and is being marketed as the “world’s first 7.1.4 standalone soundbar.”
Oppo A57s and A57e smartphones launched
Oppo has launched two new Android smartphones, the Oppo A57s and the Oppo A57e. The Oppo A57S comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.
Samsung One UI 4.1.1 coming to older devices
The Samsung One UI 4.1.1 was released with the Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, and the Galaxy Watch5 Series and now the software is coming to older devices. Samsung has revealed that it will start to roll out the Samsung One UI 4.1.1 to other devices from today, this will include the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, it will also be released for more devices in the future.
Sony Xperia 5 IV Android smartphone unveiled
Sony has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR. The new Sony smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and...
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched in the USA
Samsung is launching their new Galaxy A23 5G smartphone in the USA, the handset was also launched in the UK recently. The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available to buy in the US the handset retails for $299.99 and it comes in one color, black. Dive deep into...
Deals: Flawless Sound Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds, Save 61%
We have a great deal on the Flawless Sound Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Flawless Sound Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds are available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $29.99, which is a saving of 61% off the normal price. Open your door to...
Samsung to create the ultimate sustainable home
Samsung has revealed its plans to create the ultimate sustainable home at IFA 2022, the company revealed details about its latest home devices and more. Samsung has revealed more details about its latest energy-saving devices and its latest smart technology for home devices. Samsung Electronics revealed today at IFA 2022...
Product Launch of BLUETTI AC500 is All Set
As a market leader in the global portable power station market, BLUETTI will officially unveil its brand new model AC500 at 3:00 PM, Sep. 1st GMT. Being a successor of the AC300 solar generator, AC500 is also 100% modular without any built-in batteries. So the B300 will also be launched as an expansion battery pack.
PlayStation 5 The Last of Us Part 1 tech review
PlayStation gamers wishing to learn more about the new The Last of Us Part 1 game for the latest generation PlayStation 5 games console will be pleased to know that Digital Foundry has published an in-depth tech review of what you can expect from the game. Originally created for the PlayStation 3, developer Naughty Dog has rolled out a revamp of the games visuals in the latest release.
Kobo Clara 2E waterproof eReader launches tomorrow $130
Tomorrow eReader manufacturer and design company Kobo will be launching its new 6 inch waterproof e-reader in the form of the Kobo Clara 2E. Making it available to purchase for $130, although it is already available to preorder if so desired. The e-reader is constructed from recycled plastic and allows you to listen to Kobo Audiobooks as well as enjoy ebooks. Being fully waterproof the eReader is protected from those unexpected spills or a relaxing soaks in the tub says Kobo.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro rugged tablet unveiled
Samsung is launching a new rugged Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro and the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch display with a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core processor, Samsung has not specified which processor, and it comes with 4GB...
Deals: Glowworm Cable by Outdoor Tech
We have an awesome deal on the Glowworm Cable by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Glowworm Cable by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $26.95, the cable is a USB-A to Lightning cable. USB-A to-Lightning performance in a...
