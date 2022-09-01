Read full article on original website
22 new games arrive on GeForce Now in September
TRAIL OUT (New release on Steam, Sept. 7) Steelrising (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 8) Broken Pieces (New release on Steam, Sept. 9) Isonzo (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 13) Little Orpheus (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 13)
PlayStation 5 The Last Of Us Part 1 performance across all modes
Following on from the video created by the team at Digital Foundry earlier this week examining all the enhancements and improvements that have been added to the game by game developers Naughty Dog to optimize the games play ability and performance on the new PlayStation 5 console. Originally launched back in 2013 the game has been remastered and now enhanced further for the PS5. The Digital Foundry team has now carried out performance tests across all modes allowing you to see in detail what you can expect when playing it on your PlayStation 5.
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn gameplay trailer
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn currently under development by game studio A44 Games is expected to launch next year sometime early in 2023 offering players a new action-RPG open-world adventure. A first Flintlock The Siege of Dawn gameplay trailer has been published providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the new game during which you play out in humanity’s last stand as Gods and guns collide in an all-new action-RPG open-world adventure.
Valve certifies 5,000 games as Steam Deck compatible
Valve naturally wants to help Steam Deck owners and others interested in picking up the device, to easily find out what games you can actually play on it. Through its verification program, it will let people see at a glance if a game is compatible. And in that endeavor, Valve just passed an important milestone. The company has certified 5,000 games as Steam Deck compatible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC game performance NVIDIA vs AMD
Since the launch of the new PC version of the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered game taking the once exclusive PlayStation game to PCs. The team at Digital Foundry have wasted no time putting the new PC port through its paces and have this week released a new performance analysis comparing multiple GPUs and pitting NVIDIA vs AMD. Check out the video embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the remastered game that is now available to purchase from Steam.
Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed Mirage
After a lot of leaks, Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next game in its long-running series. More details should come during the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10th, but for now, we have some tidbits from the announcement image. This cool image shows Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, leaping with his blade in front of the Palace of the Golden Gate in Baghdad.
Razer Kishi V2 iPhone games controller $99
Razer has launched its second generation Kishi iPhone games controller this week in the form of the aptly named Kishi V2. The iPhone game controller includes high-quality inputs with all-new tactile microswitch controls modeled after the renowned Razer Wolverine V2 console controller. iPhone gamers will also be able to use...
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor
We recently saw the new Samsung Odyssey Ark and now Samsung is launching a new gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 comes with a 43-inch display that has a QHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and it comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Conan Exiles Dark Sorcery added to Savage Survival
Funcom has this week rolled out new content to the Conan Exiles online multiplayer survival game adding Dark Sorcery to Savage Survival. Set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian, Conan Exiles provides players with a vast open-world sandbox and play together with friends and strangers as you build your own home or even a shared city. Check out the latest addition to the game in the announcement trailer below.
7 of the best free movies apps in 2022
There are lots of different subscription streaming services available, there is also a wide range of free movie apps where you can watch movies and TV shows for free. If you don’t want to shell out for a subscription for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, or one of the many others, then there is a range of free alternatives.
Redmagic 7S Pro Lords Mobile Edition unveiled
Redmagic is launching a limited edition version of their Redmagic 7S Pro, the Redmagic 7S Pro Lords Mobile Edition. There will be only 200 units of the Redmagic 7S Pro Lords Mobile smartphone made available and the handset costs $899. REDMAGIC is teaming up with lords Mobile! We will have...
Sony Xperia 5 IV Android smartphone unveiled
Sony has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR. The new Sony smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and...
Tecno Megaboook T1 ultra slim Windows 11 laptop
Tecno has launched their new ultra slim Windows 11 laptop this week in the form of the Megaboook T1 powered by an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor supported by options for either 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage or 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD of storage depending on your needs. Equipped with nine ports offering two USB-C ports, HDMI port, USB 3.1, and dual USB 3.0 ports together with a handy card reader and headset jack the new laptop will be available during Q3 2022 although no pricing has been revealed as yet.
iOS 16 beta 8 more details (Video)
Last week Apple released iOS 16 beta 8 to developers and they also released iOS 16 public beta 6 to public beta testers. The two releases are essentially the same software and they bring a range of new features to the iPhone. We previously saw some videos of the software in action and now we have another one.
