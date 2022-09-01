ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 5

michelle duncan
4d ago

EVSC teachers hold their kids accountable for their grades but the teachers don't do right and the EVSC board member knew drugs was being sold out of her establishment what type of crap is that.

Reply(1)
4
Related
14news.com

Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Auto theft suspect threatens to push car into river

EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department believe a victim has been in contact with the person who allegedly stole their car. According to a police report, the victim reached out to officers and told them a relative borrowed their car and refused to give it back. The victim says they’re close to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police investigating after juvenile shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating after a juvenile is shot late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street around 8:48 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they say they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was taken […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Motorcycle chase through Evansville ends in crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A high speed motorcycle pursuit ended with a crash and an arrest in Evansville overnight. Just before midnight Friday, a trooper says he spotted a black Yamaha motorcycle going fifteen over the speed limit on First Avenue. According to a police report, the biker sped up to around 80 miles per […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Mother Arrested For OWI After Crashing With Kids In Her Car

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — A woman was arrested for driving while impaired Friday night in southern Indiana, while her young children were in the car with her. Indiana State Police believe Justa Shinn was impaired after finding marijuana gummies and two bags of pot in her car. The crash...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Alcohol#Bosse High School
WEHT/WTVW

“Active situation” ends in Smith Mills

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, a large law enforcement presence was spotted on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road was blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King told us it was an “active situation”. Trooper King said authorities believed there was a barricaded man in a house, possibly with […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Car with kids goes airborne in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A man was taken into custody after police say he drunkenly crashed into a ditch. Saturday afternoon, a Central City Police Department officer on patrol says they were nearly struck head on by another car. While trying to pull over the vehicle, the officer claims the car swerved off the […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Labor Day Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are trying to piece together what happened in Smith Mills Saturday night. Troopers are investigating a double murder-suicide that left the community in shock. Plus, Canadian authorities are still searching for two suspects following a stabbing spree in several locations. At least ten...
SMITH MILLS, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Special Education
WEHT/WTVW

Community reacts to double-murder suicide in Henderson County

Smith Mills, KY. (WEHT)– A small rural community is shaken tonight after police say a double-murder suicide claimed the lives of three people. Authorities were on the scene in Smith Mills for hours last night, and now those who lived nearby are sharing what they saw. “Smith Mills is a quiet neighborhood, and you know, […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
14news.com

ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle

DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank. ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car. Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Evansville Teen Arrested In Gibson County

An Evansville teen was spotted by a Gibson County Trooper on Highway 41 driving at a high rate of speed while passing other drivers. 18 year old Haley Goodmon was clocked going 100 mph and was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road. The trooper says he detected an odor of an...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills

Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
SMITH MILLS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy