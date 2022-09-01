Read full article on original website
michelle duncan
4d ago
EVSC teachers hold their kids accountable for their grades but the teachers don't do right and the EVSC board member knew drugs was being sold out of her establishment what type of crap is that.
14news.com
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
Auto theft suspect threatens to push car into river
EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department believe a victim has been in contact with the person who allegedly stole their car. According to a police report, the victim reached out to officers and told them a relative borrowed their car and refused to give it back. The victim says they’re close to the […]
Evansville Police investigating after juvenile shot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating after a juvenile is shot late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street around 8:48 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they say they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was taken […]
Police arrest man for alleged neglect and meth possession
The Jasper City Police Department arrested Albert Apple, 43, of French Lick, on Sunday after police were called to the Super Motel 8 on a report of an unattended juvenile.
ISP: Motorcycle chase through Evansville ends in crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A high speed motorcycle pursuit ended with a crash and an arrest in Evansville overnight. Just before midnight Friday, a trooper says he spotted a black Yamaha motorcycle going fifteen over the speed limit on First Avenue. According to a police report, the biker sped up to around 80 miles per […]
WIBC.com
Mother Arrested For OWI After Crashing With Kids In Her Car
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — A woman was arrested for driving while impaired Friday night in southern Indiana, while her young children were in the car with her. Indiana State Police believe Justa Shinn was impaired after finding marijuana gummies and two bags of pot in her car. The crash...
3 adults dead, 4 children recovered after Henderson County shooting
Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of three people in Henderson County.
Police arrest mother after car accident due to impaired driving
Indiana State Police responded to a crash on Friday night around 6:33 p.m. on I-64 near the 42 mile marker just east of Lynnville. Police reports say troopers arrived on the scene to find a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the road and upside down.
WLKY.com
Shooting at home in Henderson County leaves 3 adults dead with 4 children safely evacuated
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Three people were found dead from a shooting at a home in Henderson County Saturday night, according to the Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m., KSP were notified of a shooting in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Henderson County. When troopers and...
“Active situation” ends in Smith Mills
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, a large law enforcement presence was spotted on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road was blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King told us it was an “active situation”. Trooper King said authorities believed there was a barricaded man in a house, possibly with […]
POLICE: Car with kids goes airborne in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A man was taken into custody after police say he drunkenly crashed into a ditch. Saturday afternoon, a Central City Police Department officer on patrol says they were nearly struck head on by another car. While trying to pull over the vehicle, the officer claims the car swerved off the […]
14news.com
Labor Day Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are trying to piece together what happened in Smith Mills Saturday night. Troopers are investigating a double murder-suicide that left the community in shock. Plus, Canadian authorities are still searching for two suspects following a stabbing spree in several locations. At least ten...
EVSC teacher charged with second OMVWI in one month
(WEHT) - Police charged an Evansville special education teacher with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on Wednesday after she was arrested with the same charges one month prior.
Community reacts to double-murder suicide in Henderson County
Smith Mills, KY. (WEHT)– A small rural community is shaken tonight after police say a double-murder suicide claimed the lives of three people. Authorities were on the scene in Smith Mills for hours last night, and now those who lived nearby are sharing what they saw. “Smith Mills is a quiet neighborhood, and you know, […]
Animal control saves dog in hot car at zoo
The Evansville Police Department dispatched officer to the Mesker Park Zoo parking lot at 1:53 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a dog in a car.
14news.com
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank. ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car. Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
hot96.com
Evansville Teen Arrested In Gibson County
An Evansville teen was spotted by a Gibson County Trooper on Highway 41 driving at a high rate of speed while passing other drivers. 18 year old Haley Goodmon was clocked going 100 mph and was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road. The trooper says he detected an odor of an...
Police investigate deceased person found under Pigeon Creek bridge
The Evansville Police Department got a call about a deceased person under the bridge at First Ave/ Pigeon Creek.
‘You’re not going to believe this folks’; Car crashes into Walgreens
Not only a few hours after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree, Henderson strikes again! This time the target was the Walgreens on the intersection of 2nd and Green Street, right down the road from the previously mentioned Dollar Tree.
wevv.com
KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills
Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
