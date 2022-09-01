ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

‘Great pride’: Yamashita excited to make World Cup referee breakthrough

By Justin McCurry in Tokyo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dO4Cd_0hdpGEx600
Yoshimi Yamashita wants her presence at the Qatar World Cup to be a catalyst for change.

Yoshimi Yamashita, one of three women who will become the first female referees to officiate at a men’s World Cup in Qatar, said on Thursday she hoped to inspire girls in the region to become match officials, but declined to comment on the host nation’s poor record on gender equality.

Asked whether she felt conflicted about refereeing in a country that has drawn criticism for its treatment of women and members of the LGBT+ community, Yamashita said the tournament could encourage a change in attitudes in Qatar and other parts of the region. “There are hardly any female referees in the Middle East, so I would like to see that change, with the Qatar World Cup as the catalyst.

“The fact that women are officiating for the first time at a men’s World Cup is a sign to other people that women’s potential is always growing and that is something I also feel strongly about.”

In a breakthrough for gender equality in football, Fifa announced in May that Yamashita, Stéphanie Frappart of France and Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga were among 36 referees on the list for Qatar in November and December.

In another first, they will be joined by Neuza Back of Brazil, Mexico’s Karen Díaz Medina and Kathryn Nesbitt from the US, who were named among 69 assistant referees for the tournament.

“I didn’t think it would ever be possible to officiate men’s games, so the World Cup wasn’t in my thoughts,” said Yamashita, who officiated at the 2019 Women’s World Cup and last summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Last year she became the first woman to referee a men’s game in Japan’s J-League and this year was the first to take charge of Asian Champions League games.

“As a Japanese person and as a woman, I feel a great pride and responsibility on my shoulders, so I’ll do my best at the World Cup.”

The 36-year-old would not be drawn on which matches she would like to officiate, but said she would take the same approach as she has since being registered as an international referee seven years ago. “I wouldn’t say being a woman has been an advantage or a disadvantage,” said Yamashita, 80 days before the tournament’s opener between Qatar and Ecuador. “I can honestly say that I have never received sexist abuse on the field because I am a woman.

“And as a referee, I don’t see any difference between men’s and women’s football. I want it to be seen as perfectly normal for women to referee men’s games, so what is happening in Qatar needs to continue. I feel a certain amount of pressure to win everyone’s trust.”

Yamashita, whose first kickabout was with her elder brother when she was four years old, said she hoped the recent explosion in interest in women’s football would extend to refereeing.“I want to tell young girls who are interested in becoming referees that our potential is growing,” she said.

“I am able to do what I do because I know there are girls who want to follow in my footsteps. I would say to them, don’t feel anxious, just work very hard at what is right in front of you.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Women’s Super League 2022-23 previews No 4: Chelsea

Chelsea claimed their third successive Women’s Super League title last season, chasing, matching and finally usurping Arsenal in the final stretch. They operated in the Gunners’ shadow for more than half the season. But when Arsenal lapsed against Birmingham, the unlikeliest of opponents to be beaten by, Chelsea took advantage to propel themselves to another title.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
The Guardian

Brian O’Driscoll: ‘It’s normal to feel loss and a little envy towards those still playing’

There are moments we don’t see, away from the din and dazzle of a fevered crowd, where a different truth emerges for a famous sportsman in retirement. On an ordinary Tuesday afternoon, at a low‑key Chiswick Rugby Club, Brian O’Driscoll tells me about some of them. They range from visiting a psychiatrist to help prepare for life without rugby to the distressing days when he worried about the onset of dementia after all the big hits he had absorbed.
RUGBY
The Guardian

The Guardian

429K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy