Week ending Sept. 10: one inmate sentenced in Wabash County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
The following parishes in the SE Illinois News coverage area hold weekly mass at these designated times. St John Nepomucene Catholic Church 701 W Main St, Dahlgren Sunday: 5:00 PM St. Mary Catholic Church 2000 W. Poplar, Harrisburg Sunday: 7:00 PM Wednesday: 6:00 PM Friday: 7:00 AM St Clement...
Du Quoin IL State Fair To Have Three Feature Events Monday Afternoon
The Sunday, September 4 auto racing event at the Du Quoin State Fair has been postponed due to wet track conditions caused by heavy rainfall the previous 24 hours. The ARCA Menards Series will now run the Rust-Oleum Automotive 100 on Monday as part of a tripleheader with the USAC Silver Crown Series and DIRTcar Modifieds.
Southern Illinois Truck Showdown draws hundreds of trucks, paves way for future success
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A little rain couldn’t stop the Southern Illinois Truck Showdown from invading Rent One Park for the first time. About 300 trucks from 13 different states filled the ballpark’s parking lot with thousands and thousands of horsepower. Promoter Brett Sullivan said that with...
Week ending Sept. 10: one inmate sentenced in Saline County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 10. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
ISP: Victims named in four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has released information on a four vehicle fatal traffic crash that happened on September 1, around 4:45 p.m. According to ISP’s preliminary report, Michael J. Woolley, 50, from Forney, TX, was traveling southbound on US Route 45 near Feazel Road. Police say, Christopher L. Price, 71, […]
Local Driver Excited For Another Du Quoin IL Fair Race
Growing up as the son of a Midwestern racing legend and being just 20 minutes from a famous racing venue, it’s hard not to take notice of the Magic Mile at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. Fall in love with open wheel race cars and it’s almost inevitable that someday, you’ll race on the big mile track. Work to make yourself one of the best dirt track drivers in the Midwest, and you’ll likely secure good rides in the USAC Silver Crown Series. Follow those steps and you could become a winner in the series, including on the mile of clay you call home in nearby Perry County, Illinois. Those are the steps Shane Cockrum took and it led him to two wins in the Ted Horn 100 at Du Quoin, and the “Flyin’ Fireman” appears primed and ready for a third win Saturday night.
Circle K offering holiday fuel discount
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
Author of threatening letter found in Marion High School restroom identified
MARION, IL — A threatening letter was found in a restroom at Marion High School on Tuesday, and the Marion Police Department says the author of the letter has been identified. The department says they discovered the author's identity after an investigation, and the incident has been resolved. According...
Centralia man charged in connection with attack on two Marion County Correctional Officers
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer after allegedly attacking two correctional officers who had come into his cell Friday morning. Jacob Erwin is accused of shoving and punching one of the officers in the neck...
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
Crews respond to water rescue at West Frankfort Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Crews responded to a water rescue late this morning at the West Frankfort City Lake just west of Thompsonville. According to reports, one victim was transported from the scene. No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Salem Police arrest Salem man for eight counts of motor vehicle burglary and one vehicle theft
Salem Police have arrested a 19-year-old Salem man for eight counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft. Brandon Powell of West Warmouth was taken into custody when allegedly tied to the series of incidents that began early Saturday morning. The first reports were received at 2:30...
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
Herrin schools remember student who passed away from health issues
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Herrin school district is remembering a student who passed away this week from a rare lung issue. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share the passing of one of our HHS students, KaliAnn Eubanks. KaliAnn had courageously fought and beaten leukemia only to succumb to a rare lung issue.
Woodlawn Man Free on Bond Arrested on New Charges
MT. VERNON – A 55-year-old Woodlawn man was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the sheriff’s office, David Lamar was arrested for Being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Being a Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm while on Parole, Possession of a Meth Precursor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth, and on a Parole Violation.
