ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Carmi, IL
Government
City
Rockford, IL
City
Carmi, IL
wakoradio.com

KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION

Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Speedway Digest

Local Driver Excited For Another Du Quoin IL Fair Race

Growing up as the son of a Midwestern racing legend and being just 20 minutes from a famous racing venue, it’s hard not to take notice of the Magic Mile at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. Fall in love with open wheel race cars and it’s almost inevitable that someday, you’ll race on the big mile track. Work to make yourself one of the best dirt track drivers in the Midwest, and you’ll likely secure good rides in the USAC Silver Crown Series. Follow those steps and you could become a winner in the series, including on the mile of clay you call home in nearby Perry County, Illinois. Those are the steps Shane Cockrum took and it led him to two wins in the Ted Horn 100 at Du Quoin, and the “Flyin’ Fireman” appears primed and ready for a third win Saturday night.
DU QUOIN, IL
wmix94.com

Circle K offering holiday fuel discount

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
SALEM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Municipal Building#Politics Local#The Carmi City Council#The Du Quoin American
wpsdlocal6.com

Author of threatening letter found in Marion High School restroom identified

MARION, IL — A threatening letter was found in a restroom at Marion High School on Tuesday, and the Marion Police Department says the author of the letter has been identified. The department says they discovered the author's identity after an investigation, and the incident has been resolved. According...
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022

A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
GRANITE CITY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Crews respond to water rescue at West Frankfort Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Crews responded to a water rescue late this morning at the West Frankfort City Lake just west of Thompsonville. According to reports, one victim was transported from the scene. No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyWabashValley.com

2 injured in train vs car accident

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wfcnnews.com

Herrin schools remember student who passed away from health issues

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Herrin school district is remembering a student who passed away this week from a rare lung issue. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share the passing of one of our HHS students, KaliAnn Eubanks. KaliAnn had courageously fought and beaten leukemia only to succumb to a rare lung issue.
HERRIN, IL
wish989.com

Woodlawn Man Free on Bond Arrested on New Charges

MT. VERNON – A 55-year-old Woodlawn man was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the sheriff’s office, David Lamar was arrested for Being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Being a Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm while on Parole, Possession of a Meth Precursor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth, and on a Parole Violation.
WOODLAWN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy