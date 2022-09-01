Growing up as the son of a Midwestern racing legend and being just 20 minutes from a famous racing venue, it’s hard not to take notice of the Magic Mile at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. Fall in love with open wheel race cars and it’s almost inevitable that someday, you’ll race on the big mile track. Work to make yourself one of the best dirt track drivers in the Midwest, and you’ll likely secure good rides in the USAC Silver Crown Series. Follow those steps and you could become a winner in the series, including on the mile of clay you call home in nearby Perry County, Illinois. Those are the steps Shane Cockrum took and it led him to two wins in the Ted Horn 100 at Du Quoin, and the “Flyin’ Fireman” appears primed and ready for a third win Saturday night.

DU QUOIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO