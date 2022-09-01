ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, ME

wabi.tv

Culvert repair closing road near Bangor High School for two weeks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Drivers along Grandview Avenue near Bangor High School will need to start thinking about alternate travel routes. Work began Wednesday replacing the Arctic Brook Culvert on the road near Prentiss Woods. One lane of traffic is open through Sunday, Sept. 11. The portion of Grandview from...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Discussion continues for Bangor subdivision proposal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Discussion continued tonight regarding a proposed subdivision near Broadway in Bangor. The project would include 30 duplexes and a new road off Lancaster Avenue. Planning board members and affected neighbors walked through the site plan before the meeting. A similar project had been approved in 2006,...
BANGOR, ME
Old Town, ME
Government
wabi.tv

Skowhegan Drive-In closes for the season, possibly for good

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan Drive-in is officially closed for the season, and there’s a chance it could be closing for good. According to a Facebook post on the Skowhegan Drive in page, the future of the movie theater is uncertain. They closed things out on Sunday with...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

New details from weekend police incident in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - We now know more about a police incident in Lincoln we told you about over the weekend. According to officials, police were called to Lee Road around 3 p.m. Sunday after a man reported he was being held against his will. The road was temporarily closed...
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville community helps stray dog on his road to recovery

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “He was full of love. He wanted to fight, and so we had to fight with him,” said Rae-Ann Demos. The community has rallied to support Max, a stray dog brought to the Humane Society Waterville Area where Demos works as the executive director.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Unity woman killed in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine (WABI) - A 93-year-old Unity woman is dead after a crash in Albion. According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday morning after a car went off the road and into a ditch. We’re told witnesses tried to help the driver, Elva LaPointe, out of...
ALBION, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 8

ELLSWORTH – Speed and inadequate tires led to a rollover accident in Deer Isle Monday, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. The motorist, who was alone, was not injured, said Deputy Travis Frost. Steven Morey of Deer Isle had been driving on the North Deer Isle Road in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program. According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

United Way of Eastern Maine changes name

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine now has a new name. The announcement was made at the non-profit’s annual breakfast in Bangor Wednesday morning. Heart of Maine United Way is the second largest United Way in all of Maine. It is celebrating its 85th anniversary.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Famous Belfast lobster predicts an early winter

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Passy Pete declared today that winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, the now famous Belfast lobster predicted if summer will last for six more weeks. During the ritual, the lobster is retrieved from bay by the Belfast barons, a group...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

4 arrested in Somerset County drug bust

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after authorities say a significant amount of fentanyl was found in Somerset County. Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsboro; 31-year-old Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge; Dalvin Jose Peguero, 22, and Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, 25, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair starts Thursday

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - As several of the local fairs come to a close on Monday, that doesn’t mean the fair season is over in Maine. The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair gets underway Thursday. Billed as the “The Biggest Little Fair in the State,” this year’s fair features all...
CLINTON, ME

