Crews battle vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No injuries were reported from a vacant house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire broke out at a vacant home at 611 Circle Rd. around 3:20 a.m. Dispatch reported that a passerby called in the fire.

No injuries were reported, however, dispatch said the fire was fully involved.

It is unknown at this time was started the fire.

(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

