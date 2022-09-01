ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Crews battle vacant house fire in Dayton

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No injuries were reported from a vacant house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire broke out at a vacant home at 611 Circle Rd. around 3:20 a.m. Dispatch reported that a passerby called in the fire.

Richmond officer to be taken off life support after long hospital fight

No injuries were reported, however, dispatch said the fire was fully involved.

It is unknown at this time was started the fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dO4zh_0hdpDWUJ00
    (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KPjm_0hdpDWUJ00
    (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDgZj_0hdpDWUJ00
    (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)
WDTN

