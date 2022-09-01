Crews battle vacant house fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No injuries were reported from a vacant house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire broke out at a vacant home at 611 Circle Rd. around 3:20 a.m. Dispatch reported that a passerby called in the fire.
No injuries were reported, however, dispatch said the fire was fully involved.
It is unknown at this time was started the fire.
