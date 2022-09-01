Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Young men’s global mental health & masculinity crisis: Australian startup Dauntless Code’s innovative solution.
Young men (15-25 year olds) are battling more mental health disorders and are less masculine now, than at any time in history. Dauntless Code is tackling this issue head on by building a support network on popular platform Discord, alongside a powerful twelve-week online transformation program. “Dauntless Code is an...
getnews.info
Get Peace of Mind with INDICAID® – a fast, reliable, and affordable COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test that Detects the Omicron Subvariants
PHASE Scientific’s INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test allows self-testing anytime, anywhere. On September 2nd, 2022, the US Government announced the suspension of the free COVID-19 at-home test program. What it matters. Consumers are now responsible for paying. However, there are still options when it comes to free COVID-19...
