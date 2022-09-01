ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Donate Your Outdoor Summer Plants to Cape May Zoo

Here's an idea for repurposing your outdoor plants at the end of the summer. Don't throw them out -- donate your live summer plants to Cape May Zoo!. The Cape May Zoo, South Jersey's local treasure, which offers free year-round admission to see its collection of 550 animals, always puts out an appeal for discarded Christmas trees just around the first of the year. Here's one of the Zoo's appeals for Christmas trees from Facebook.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler Teams with Gormley Family and the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Hope Exists Foundation

On September 2, 2022, Sheriff Eric Scheffler, Senator William Gormley, and Chairman William Mazur awarded educational scholarships to members of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and their children who are pursuing degrees in higher education. The event was held at the Mays Landing Superior Court Complex. Senator Polistina and Assemblyman Guardian were also in attendance and spoke highly of the team for making this scholarship possible.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Premium Outlets Hosting Touch-A-Truck on Sept. 24; Event Benefits Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

Is excited to announce its upcoming Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, September 24 benefiting Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center from 12:00 – 3:00 pm. In partnership with the Gloucester Township Police and Fire Departments, the event offers a hands-on experience for children to interact with police cruisers, fire trucks, and more.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Person of Interest in NJ Murder Found Dead Near Abandoned Pa. Barn

A person of interest in the killing of a New Jersey woman was found dead in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Saturday. Peter Lestician, 53, was found Friday in a car by an abandoned barn near an ATV trail in Cooper Township in Clearfield County, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. He had been in a relationship with Sheila Maguire, who was found dead Monday in a Burlington County home.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

