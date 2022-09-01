Read full article on original website
7-year-old Delaware County girl gives gift of life after suffering devastating brain bleed
"The transplant team said you have a better chance of winning the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot than this working," recalled Martino Cartier, whose friend was waiting on a transplant.
NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure revamps meal deal after viral exploitation
JACKSON — A man who frequented a Six Flags theme park in California claimed he paid off his student loans thanks to eating what amounted to daily, 50-cent meals there for seven years. Meanwhile, another who styled himself as the "Six Flags Scoundrel" and went viral on TikTok said...
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
Support Surges For ‘Pillar Of Community’ After Robbery, Ferocious Beating In Trenton
Support is on the rise for a pillar of the Trenton community who was robbed and brutally beaten. Dan Corvino was robbed and ferociously beaten in Trenton on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses. Corvino, described in the campaign as a...
phillyvoice.com
Celebrate Celtic heritage in Wildwood during the East Coast's largest Irish festival
Ring in the start of fall at a four-day event down the shore that celebrates Irish culture. The 31st annual Irish Fall Festival, the largest Irish festival on the East Coast, takes place in Wildwood Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25. Festival goers can expect four days worth of...
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
Donate Your Outdoor Summer Plants to Cape May Zoo
Here's an idea for repurposing your outdoor plants at the end of the summer. Don't throw them out -- donate your live summer plants to Cape May Zoo!. The Cape May Zoo, South Jersey's local treasure, which offers free year-round admission to see its collection of 550 animals, always puts out an appeal for discarded Christmas trees just around the first of the year. Here's one of the Zoo's appeals for Christmas trees from Facebook.
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler Teams with Gormley Family and the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Hope Exists Foundation
On September 2, 2022, Sheriff Eric Scheffler, Senator William Gormley, and Chairman William Mazur awarded educational scholarships to members of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and their children who are pursuing degrees in higher education. The event was held at the Mays Landing Superior Court Complex. Senator Polistina and Assemblyman Guardian were also in attendance and spoke highly of the team for making this scholarship possible.
New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Premium Outlets Hosting Touch-A-Truck on Sept. 24; Event Benefits Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center
Is excited to announce its upcoming Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, September 24 benefiting Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center from 12:00 – 3:00 pm. In partnership with the Gloucester Township Police and Fire Departments, the event offers a hands-on experience for children to interact with police cruisers, fire trucks, and more.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
Cape May Restaurant Named One of 100 Best Outdoor Restaurants in USA
On a beautiful summer day (or evening), who doesn't like to eat outside at a beautiful local restaurant?. In New Jersey, we (thankfully) have a lot of choices for outdoor dining, but one restaurant has been named one of the best in America!. Open Table has published its list of...
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
NBC Philadelphia
Person of Interest in NJ Murder Found Dead Near Abandoned Pa. Barn
A person of interest in the killing of a New Jersey woman was found dead in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Saturday. Peter Lestician, 53, was found Friday in a car by an abandoned barn near an ATV trail in Cooper Township in Clearfield County, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. He had been in a relationship with Sheila Maguire, who was found dead Monday in a Burlington County home.
phl17.com
Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Classic OC Bakery Rated One of Best Donut Shops in South Jersey
Did you know the best town for donuts in New Jersey is ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’…Ocean City? One of the town’s signature spots is Ward’s. It’s a family-owned business that has been serving homemade donuts for over 80 years. Their display cases are full of yummy pastries plus rows upon rows of donuts behind the counter.
This is what the Atlantic City’ NJ boardwalk looked like in 1919
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells, uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
