Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
Indiana AG reaches $15M settlement over slow internet speeds
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general announced a settlement Friday with Frontier Communications over slow internet speeds. Indiana was among six states that joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit last May, claiming the company was not delivering the internet speeds it promised and charging customers for a more expensive service than they were receiving.
WANE-TV
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
WANE-TV
DSANI Buddy Walk ready for you at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana is once again bringing its annual Buddy Walk to downtown Fort Wayne. DSANI’s executive director stopped by WANE 15 to chat about the upcoming event. Learn more in the interview above. The 24th annual Buddy Walk...
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
WANE-TV
Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: Step into history at Auglaize Village
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of interesting historical sites and museums. Some of them are more well-known than others but there’s a real gem in Defiance County. History is on full display at Auglaize Village and it was started more than fifty years ago. The village is a project of the Defiance County Historical Society and Tim Frederick is one of the volunteers who help make all this possible.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warm weather for holiday weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - While our area won’t be seeing a heat wave like out west, it will still be quite warm for our holiday weekend. The hottest day will be Saturday what temperature is in the mid to upper 80s and with humidity could feel like 90. It will turn slightly cooler Sunday and Monday but still what temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity levels will be on the high side going into Saturday. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm especially Sunday and Monday but most areas will remain dry.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Overturned semi causes backups on I-69 North
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A public safety alert sent out Saturday is advising drivers to avoid I-69 North near the 321-mile marker. The Allen County Police Department says to avoid the area of I-69 northbound, near the 321.50 mile-marker and Vandolah Road. They say a semi overturned Saturday afternoon.
wfft.com
Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
95.3 MNC
Two local educators among top 10 finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year
Two local educators are among the top 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are: Kathleen Avery, South Bend Community School Corporation,. Amanda Fox, Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation,. Amanda Beck, Tippecanoe School Corporation,. Jason Beer, Southwest Allen County Schools,. Tara Cocanower, Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District,. Joshua...
city-countyobserver.com
Rokita Moves To Protect Indiana State Employees’ Retirement Funds
Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes. Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees.
WANE-TV
Behind the Artist: Mic Strong
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From a young age, Michael Armstrong, Jr. has been performing. “My mom and my dad would play a lot of hip hop and growing up I used to run around the house with a bandana on my head like Tupac,” Mic Strong said.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 835 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 115,729 cases and 1,183 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
