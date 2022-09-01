FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - While our area won’t be seeing a heat wave like out west, it will still be quite warm for our holiday weekend. The hottest day will be Saturday what temperature is in the mid to upper 80s and with humidity could feel like 90. It will turn slightly cooler Sunday and Monday but still what temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity levels will be on the high side going into Saturday. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm especially Sunday and Monday but most areas will remain dry.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO