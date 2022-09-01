Read full article on original website
Heather Laforce
4d ago
so when is this drug and sex trafficking ring gonna get shut down. everyday there's issues there. why keep it open
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland Area
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County
Football: Fleming a 'game-time decision,' three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre Dame
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland Area
Woman accused of speeding, OVI, marijuana possession: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI and marijuana: I-90 A driver called the Westlake Police Department at 1 a.m. on Aug. 25 to report they were following a vehicle on I-90 that was traveling more than 100 mph and weaving all over the road. Officers observed the dangerous driving and stopped...
cleveland19.com
Jury convicts man of murdering 4 people in Slavic Village
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village. All four victims were murdered on July 8, 2019. Armond Johnson’s trial began Aug. 8 in front of Cuyahoga County...
cleveland19.com
Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man convicted of murdering his girlfriend at their Mount Pleasant home in 2021 will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Tuesday morning. On Aug. 29, Carlton Knox pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, domestic violence and...
Fair goes on: Sheriff gives new info on shots fired incident
There is a large police presence at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night.
Mom obstructs during son’s arrest on theft charge: North Ridgeville police blotter
Police were dispatched for a theft report on August 27. The suspect had left before police arrived but was later located at a nearby residence. He fled on foot, and his mother impeded the arrest of her son, who eventually returned and turned himself in. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and theft and taken to the Lorain County Jail. The mother was cited for obstructing official business.
Weaving driver charged with OVI: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 21 saw a white SUV turn southbound onto Great Northern Boulevard from Country Club Boulevard without signaling. The officer followed the suspect’s vehicle and observed it veer to the right, nearly striking a curb....
cleveland19.com
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside East Cleveland bar, police say
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning. East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Ave.
Car stolen from Cleveland recovered: Avon Lake police blotter
Officers were notified by dispatched that Sheffield Lake Police Department had been pursuing a stolen car that had entered Avon Lake on August 17. Officers located the unoccupied car, which had been stolen from Cleveland, behind a residence on Redwood Boulevard. It was released to the owner. Falsification: Beck Road.
cleveland19.com
Woman charged with murdering Elyria man
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday. Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane. According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy...
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 1, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Police respond to ‘very fidgety’ man robbing bank: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. Officers at 3:12 p.m. on Aug. 22 responded to a hold-up alarm at PNC Bank at Detroit and Robinwood Avenue, according to a police event report. A “very fidgety” man held up a note to a teller’s window. The man took the note...
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
YPD arrests man on 3rd gun charge since 2019, 4th overall
Police arrested an Austintown man on his third gun charge since 2019 and fourth overall during a traffic stop on the South Side.
Armond Johnson found guilty on multiple counts for 2019 Slavic Village quadruple homicide; could face death penalty
CLEVELAND — A jury in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas has found Armond Johnson guilty on multiple counts for the 2019 murders of four people in Slavic Village. Because he was found guilty on 14 counts of aggravated murder, Johnson faces the death penalty. The jury returned...
Man found guilty of Slavic Village killings, faces death penalty
A man was found guilty of killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.
YPD finds pot, arrests man on warrant during Youngstown traffic stop
Reports said police found five large bags of marjuana after pulling over a driver for an expired registration
cleveland19.com
Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night. According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.
Videos show suspect flee traffic stop, cause deadly crash in Cleveland
OSHP has released body camera and aerial video of the moments before, during and after a motor vehicle theft suspect fled from a traffic stop and later caused a violent crash that killed a woman.
Trumbull County indictments: Aug. 31, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned these indictments on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Scam that cheated Northeast Ohio employee out of $600 started with text posing as boss
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An worker for one of Northeast Ohio’s largest employers was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars. She told police it all started with a text she thought was from her boss. It’s a con our Cuyahoga County Scam Squad partners like Sue McConnell at...
