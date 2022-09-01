ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Comments / 9

Heather Laforce
4d ago

so when is this drug and sex trafficking ring gonna get shut down. everyday there's issues there. why keep it open

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Jury convicts man of murdering 4 people in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village. All four victims were murdered on July 8, 2019. Armond Johnson’s trial began Aug. 8 in front of Cuyahoga County...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man convicted of murdering his girlfriend at their Mount Pleasant home in 2021 will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Tuesday morning. On Aug. 29, Carlton Knox pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, domestic violence and...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentor, OH
State
Ohio State
Lake County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Painesville, OH
County
Lake County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Painesville, OH
Crime & Safety
Mentor, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Mom obstructs during son’s arrest on theft charge: North Ridgeville police blotter

Police were dispatched for a theft report on August 27. The suspect had left before police arrived but was later located at a nearby residence. He fled on foot, and his mother impeded the arrest of her son, who eventually returned and turned himself in. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and theft and taken to the Lorain County Jail. The mother was cited for obstructing official business.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Methamphetamine#Fentanyl#Drug Trafficking#Mentor Motel
cleveland19.com

Woman charged with murdering Elyria man

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday. Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane. According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night. According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy