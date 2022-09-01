Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
First year of walk-around alcohol sales at the Nebraska State Fair almost in the books
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several things made their debut at the Nebraska State Fair in 2022, including all new places you can take your adult beverages. Earlier this year, the Grand Island City Council approved a measure which allows people to carry open containers of alcohol anywhere on the fairgrounds.
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Nebraska FFA
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Krystl Knabe of Nebraska FFA talked with NTV News Friday at the Nebraska State Fair. Sponsored by Landmark Implement.
3 News Now
Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning
In mid-August, Rhonda Mueller welcomed her 26th class to Elliott Elementary School in central Lincoln. As her new crop of fifth graders filed into the room, she checked off names and listened to the students’ excited back-to-school chatter. The bell rang, and Mueller gazed at her students, arranged in...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Sambo's Pizza
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A variety of food vendors are at the Nebraska State Fair this year. Sambo's Pizza tells us about their food offerings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
NebraskaTV
Go for this, go for that: State Fair "gofers" go to make the fair a success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Go for this, go for that, the “gofers” pop up wherever help is needed on the fairgrounds. This unique State Fair Crew isn’t on stage even if they do call themselves the “Mike and Dave Show.”. They take their show on...
NebraskaTV
FFA facing critical shortage, still teaching young Nebraskans
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Agriculture continues to be a top industry here in the state, and Future farmers of America (FFA) wanted to continue to help the youngest Nebraskans find their way not just in the field or show ring. But, there’s one problem programs across the state are facing.
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
NebraskaTV
The sound that stops the Neb. State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — When the National Anthem plays, the Nebraska State Fair stops. People who are working, preparing to march in band or just enjoying the fair stop and put their hands on their hearts. The voice is coming from the fair’s media center in the sheep barn....
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska
(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: CPI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — NTV's Steve White talked with Cole Opbroek, CPI Sales Agronomist, about the product outlook and supply for 2023 growing season. This segment is sponsored by CPI.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits
OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
KSNB Local4
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Fonner Park plans for future of Grand Island Casino Resort
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the State Fair wraps up at Fonner Park the campus prepares to welcome Grand Island Casino Resort. NTV News visits with Vince Fiala, general manager of Grand Island Casino Resort and Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
KETV.com
Plan on being outdoors for Labor Day weekend? Here's what to expect for weather in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — The weather in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be fantastic for any outdoor plans during the long holiday weekend. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s with tons of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime lows will dip down into the upper 50s...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
NebraskaTV
FFA, not just livestock shows
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Future Farmers of America (FFA) shows extended past livestock and animals. Static shows featured products and crops students have been growing and working on all year. This ranged from welding to corn, soybean and hay. NTV News spoke with one FFA member who won first place for her alfalfa.
Comments / 0