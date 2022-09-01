People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for an average of five days, a new study estimates.Only one in five people in the study were infectious before symptoms started, it was suggested.According to the research, two-thirds of cases were still infectious five days after symptoms began, with a quarter still infectious at seven days.Our evidence can be used to inform infection control policies and self-isolation guidance to help reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2Professor Ajit Lalvani, Imperial College LondonThe study, led by Imperial College London and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, is the first to reveal how...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO