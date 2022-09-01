Read full article on original website
Man dead following stabbing in Ocean View
As a result of the investigation, Tiran L. Wilson Jr., 38, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.
Man fatally shot on N Military Highway in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said the call for the homicide came in around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Military Highway.
Man dies following shooting on S. Saratoga St in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
Man killed in Newport News shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening. Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.
2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk mass shooting
Two people are dead after a late-night shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, that involved college students.
Norfolk Police Chief: Mass Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 5 Injured Was Over Argument At Party
Norfolk Police Chief: Mass Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 5 Injured Was Over Argument At Party. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Norfolk, Virginia officials said...
Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
2 dead, 5 hurt in Norfolk mass shooting on Killam Ave.
Norfolk Police say two people have died following a mass shooting on Killam Ave., near ODU, overnight. Five others were also shot. Norfolk State University says several of those shot are NSU students.
Man fatally shot Saturday night in Newport News
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead following shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, the call came in for the shooting just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and Green Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.
Teenage boy shot outside business on Wickham Avenue in Newport News
On Thursday around 1:16 p.m., Newport News Police responded to the area of the 2200 block of Wickham Avenue in reference to a shooting.
Woman killed in Hampton hit-and-run in March. Police now make an arrest
Friends and family are now turning their pain into power. Hampton police made an arrest in a fatal hit and run.
Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Community activists hold prayer gathering after Norfolk mass shooting
Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones was on Killam Avenue not far from Old Dominion University where the shooting happened, and now people are relying on the strength of prayer to turn things around.
16-year-old injured in Virginia Beach shooting
A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.
Police seek info after 19-year-old found with gunshot wound in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are seeking information about a shooting incident after a woman was injured Saturday evening. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:19 p.m. about a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound who had walked into the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
Man arrested in connection to homicide Friday night in Norfolk
Mata-Monjaras was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Man charged in fatal 2021 shooting in Portsmouth
Police say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth in the summer of 2021.
14 months after deadly shooting, Portsmouth police charge murder suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After more than a year of searching for him, Portsmouth police just charged a 20-year-old man with murder. On Friday, police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said Xavier Elliott had been charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. These...
Man dead after being shot in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police said Saturday afternoon they're investigating a homicide after a man was found dead.
