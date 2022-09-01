Read full article on original website
Tornadoes improve to 3-0. Will host 3-0 New Lexington next week. Fighting Muskies improve to 3-0 on season. Have not lost a set yet. Scorers: (Goals) Chloe Zemba 5, Sydnee Maxwell, Caitlyn Wilson, Jenna McLaughlin, Jaleigh Stoneburner. FAIRFIELD UNION 1 TRI-VALLEY 0. HIGHLAND 5 JOHN GLENN 1. BOYS SOCCER:. BETHANY...
Area Sports Scoreboard for Saturday, September 3
DIVISION II-III Team scores (17 teams): 1. Marlington 28, 2. CVCA 70, 3. Tallmadge 136 … 5. Indian Valley 172 … 6. Field 181 … 10. Streetsboro 279 … 12. West Branch 327 … 13. Crestwood 341 … 15. Rootstown 411 … 16. Southeast 428.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WHIZ Radio week four football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week four of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio it’s MVL Big School Division showdown between Maysville and Tri-Valley in Southtown. Both teams come into the game 2-1 and are coming off close week three wins. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth have the call.
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
