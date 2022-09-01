ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week four of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio it’s MVL Big School Division showdown between Maysville and Tri-Valley in Southtown. Both teams come into the game 2-1 and are coming off close week three wins. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth have the call.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO