ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lexington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

LOCAL SPORTS SCORES 9/3/22

Tornadoes improve to 3-0. Will host 3-0 New Lexington next week. Fighting Muskies improve to 3-0 on season. Have not lost a set yet. Scorers: (Goals) Chloe Zemba 5, Sydnee Maxwell, Caitlyn Wilson, Jenna McLaughlin, Jaleigh Stoneburner. FAIRFIELD UNION 1 TRI-VALLEY 0. HIGHLAND 5 JOHN GLENN 1. BOYS SOCCER:. BETHANY...
SPORTS
WHIZ

WHIZ Radio week four football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week four of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio it’s MVL Big School Division showdown between Maysville and Tri-Valley in Southtown. Both teams come into the game 2-1 and are coming off close week three wins. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth have the call.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
New Lexington, OH
New Lexington, OH
Sports
City
Zanesville, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy