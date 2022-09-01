Serena Williams is leaving tennis on her own terms. The 23-time Grand Slam winner has dressed to the nines for her final US Open. While her on-court looks have dazzled, what really caught our attention at this year’s tournament is the watch she’s been wearing during the first two rounds—an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Quartz. If you watch enough tennis, you’ve probably seen a champion or two strap on a high-end Swiss watch following a big win. That’s not what Williams has been doing, though. She’s worn a Royal Oak during the entirety of the three matches she’s played in the...

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO