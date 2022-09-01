Read full article on original website
Related
Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers
Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus In Emotional Speech After Losing Final Tennis Match: Watch
Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens witnessed the curtain call of a lifetime following Serena Williams‘ match with Ajla Tomljanović, 29, on Friday, Sept. 2. Serena, 40, finished her match and, ultimately, her career. After speaking about life after tennis in Vogue magazine, the sports icon took her final bow after being knocked out of the US Open in the third round 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1. The tennis icon gave an emotional speech on the court after the match, shouting out her older Venus Williams. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to a roaring audience.
Serena Williams Shuts Down Reporter’s Question With Smooth Response After Advancing at U.S. Open
Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams gave a classy response after a reporter asked her if she was surprised by her performance at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31 in New York. Williams announced that she was retiring from tennis sometime after the tournament during an interview with Vogue on...
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ben Simmons booed after appearing at Serena Williams’ final US Open match
Appearing at Serena Williams’ final US Open match Friday night in Queens, Nets All-Star Ben Simmons was greeted by boos when he was shown on the stadium jumbotron.
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston
For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
ETOnline.com
Michelle Obama, LeBron James, Tiger Woods and More Celebs React to Serena Williams' Likely Final Match
Serena Williams' loss in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium likely marked the end of her tennis career. The 40-year-old superstar announced back in August her intention to retire from the sport, and while she didn't officially use that word, she did share that she is "evolving away from tennis."
MLB・
Serena Williams Has Been Wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak During All Her US Open Matches
Serena Williams is leaving tennis on her own terms. The 23-time Grand Slam winner has dressed to the nines for her final US Open. While her on-court looks have dazzled, what really caught our attention at this year’s tournament is the watch she’s been wearing during the first two rounds—an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Quartz. If you watch enough tennis, you’ve probably seen a champion or two strap on a high-end Swiss watch following a big win. That’s not what Williams has been doing, though. She’s worn a Royal Oak during the entirety of the three matches she’s played in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennis-Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Serena Williams lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open on Friday night, likely marking the end of arguably the sport's greatest Grand Slam career, but her title as the biggest earner in women's tennis history will remain for years to come.
Michelle Obama, Tiger Woods and NBA star LeBron James lead the tributes to Serena Williams after the greatest women's tennis player of all time bows out in the third round of the US Open
Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama led the tributes to tennis legend Serena Williams after she brought the curtain down on her illustrious career Friday night. All good things must come to an end, and for Williams the end - or what seems like the end - of one of the greatest athletic careers in history came calling in Flushing Meadows on Friday night.
NFL・
Tennis-Tomljanovic conflicted after beating idol Serena at U.S. Open
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ajla Tomljanovic admitted to feeling "a little bit like the villain" after she beat her idol Serena Williams on Friday at the U.S Open in what was likely the 23-time Grand Slam champion's final match.
thecomeback.com
PGA Tour sends strong message to LIV Golf players
If any LIV Golf defectors were hoping that they’d be able to play in PGA Tour events next year, those hopes were dashed on Friday. The Tour confirmed that it won’t allow those affiliated with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 year. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said that letters were sent to golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as all other players who had not officially resigned their memberships when they joined LIV.
GOLF・
Comments / 1