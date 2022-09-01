ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Scattered afternoon showers for Labor Day & tracking the Tropics

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Labor Day will start out mainly dry, but there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and early evening. Models are showing showers developing along the sea breeze by early afternoon then rain moving inland by late afternoon. Downpours are possible at times. Highs will be in the upper-80s.
WJCL

Shopping for a cause: Renegade Paws Rescue holds charity yard sale in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Renegade Paws Rescue held a Charity Yard Sale in Savannah on Saturday. All items available for purchase were donated by the community. "So it's come, shop, and at the end, give your price what you think it's worth. What you spend here today is going back directly into the rescue," said Rachel Weymouth, marketing and events coordinator for Renegade Paws Rescue said.
WJCL

Savannah police respond to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
WJCL

Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend﻿

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Statesboro Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend. Shortly before 2 a.m. on May 9, officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East for a report of an unresponsive woman. Once officers arrived on the scene, they declared the woman dead.
