SAVANNAH, Ga. — Renegade Paws Rescue held a Charity Yard Sale in Savannah on Saturday. All items available for purchase were donated by the community. "So it's come, shop, and at the end, give your price what you think it's worth. What you spend here today is going back directly into the rescue," said Rachel Weymouth, marketing and events coordinator for Renegade Paws Rescue said.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO