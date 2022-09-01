Read full article on original website
Scattered afternoon showers for Labor Day & tracking the Tropics
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Labor Day will start out mainly dry, but there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and early evening. Models are showing showers developing along the sea breeze by early afternoon then rain moving inland by late afternoon. Downpours are possible at times. Highs will be in the upper-80s.
Shopping for a cause: Renegade Paws Rescue holds charity yard sale in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Renegade Paws Rescue held a Charity Yard Sale in Savannah on Saturday. All items available for purchase were donated by the community. "So it's come, shop, and at the end, give your price what you think it's worth. What you spend here today is going back directly into the rescue," said Rachel Weymouth, marketing and events coordinator for Renegade Paws Rescue said.
Fort McAllister State Park brings people back in time for Labor Day celebration
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Fort McAllister State Park brought people back in time on Saturday as part of its Labor Day celebrations. Interpretive Ranger Autumn Pinaul told WJCL understanding our country's past to appreciate how far we've come is crucial. "We're focusing on a different aspect of Labor Day;...
WCJL News captures beach proposal at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A sweet moment was captured on camera Friday afternoon by WJCL. "All right, Miss Arlene, you going to marry me? Turn around. The TV’s on you!" said Jimmy Friedel, a tourist visiting from Atlanta. Friedel proposed to his girlfriend Arlene Griese on Coligny...
Questions mount for Chimney Cove residents following eviction threat reversal
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Some of the people living at Chimney Cove Village on Hilton Head Island are still wondering if they need to move. Chimney Cove residents received a notice on Aug. 12 that they would have one month to move so the property owner could sell the land to a developer.
VIDEO: Shark spotted cruising through shallows of Hilton Head Island beach
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A shark was spotted swimming close to shore at Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday. Jill Baricikowski Horner said the shark was seen cruising through the shallows at around 3:15 p.m. This is the same beach where another shark was spotted just...
Chatham police: Investigation underway after vehicle hits person trying to cross road in wheelchair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway in Chatham County after a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross a road in a wheelchair. The crash happened on Ogeechee Road in Savannah on Saturday night. The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital to be...
Savannah police respond to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
Have you seen her? Tattnall Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Tattnall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Deputies say 40-year-old Patricia Brooke Durrence was last seen by her family walking away from her home on Highway 280, east of Reidsville, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Statesboro Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend. Shortly before 2 a.m. on May 9, officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East for a report of an unresponsive woman. Once officers arrived on the scene, they declared the woman dead.
