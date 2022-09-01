A postal worker who asked for a religious accommodation to have every Sunday off is now asking the Supreme Court to review his case. Former postal worker Gerald E. Groff is an Evangelical Christian and Sunday Sabbath observer. Groff began working for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in 2o12 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. When the USPS began contracting with Amazon in 2013, postal workers were expected to take on Sunday shifts to accommodate weekend deliveries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO