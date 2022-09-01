Read full article on original website
Supreme Court issues rare emergency order favoring voters challenging elections rules
The Supreme Court on Friday sided with Black voters who challenged Georgia's system of electing members to the state's Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in the state.
California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote
Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, leaving the state's concealed carry regulations unenforceable. The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented that Californians...
California’s Proposition 12 will be heard by Supreme Court on Oct. 11
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in National Pork Producers Council v Karen Ross on Oct. 11. The court on March 28 granted the writ of certiorari to officially put California Proposition 12 on its docket. That means at least four of the nine justices want to hear the...
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Texas High Court Denies Review of $1.4 Million Sanctions Award
A Texas doctor is stuck with a $1.4 million sanction award against him for frivolous legal filings, with the state’s high court declining his petition for review Friday. The sanction came in a long-running fee-shifting case between a doctor and two hospitals that has been appealed to the Texas Supreme Court three times.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
"On June 29, 2022, the Court sentenced the Defendant to serve thirty years in custody, pay a $100,000.00 fine, a $900.00 special assessment and a $40,000.00 Justice for Trafficking Victims Act (“JTVA”) assessment," the motion reads. "The Court did not impose a payment plan, making these monetary penalties due immediately."
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Widow of officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 says White House didn’t give new line-of-duty law ‘the attention it deserves’
The widow of a police officer who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot said this week that the White House should have done more to draw public attention to a newly signed law that for the first time recognizes suicide as a line-of-duty death. Erin...
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
Former judges who sent kids to jail for kickbacks must pay more than $200 million
The two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated the scheme have been ordered to pay hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history.
Federal Judge Finds ‘Chalking Tires’ Is Unconstitutional, Orders City to Pay $1 Per Violation
A woman who fought her parking tickets in a class-action case all the way up to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit was vindicated by a lower court on Monday, which recognized the parking police practice of “chalking tires” as an unconstitutional “search” in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
President Biden's administration faced a deadline Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories.
Christian Postal Worker Who Says He Was ‘Forced to Surrender’ His Job Rather Than Work on Sundays Asks SCOTUS to Step in
A postal worker who asked for a religious accommodation to have every Sunday off is now asking the Supreme Court to review his case. Former postal worker Gerald E. Groff is an Evangelical Christian and Sunday Sabbath observer. Groff began working for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in 2o12 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. When the USPS began contracting with Amazon in 2013, postal workers were expected to take on Sunday shifts to accommodate weekend deliveries.
You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know
(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
Jewish university appeals to Supreme Court after it is ordered to approve LGBT club
(The Center Square) – The oldest Jewish university in the U.S. has now appealed to the Supreme Court as the next step in a lengthy battle over whether the religious school has to recognize an LGBT club. The legal battle began last year when a group of students and...
Judge rules oil pipeline dispute between Enbridge and Michigan belongs in federal court
Aug 18 (Reuters) - A state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday.
Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!
Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
Men Accused of Crushing Cop in Capitol Attack to Receive Bench Trial Before Only Judge with History of Jan. 6 Acquittals
Four defendants accused of participating in the assault on Capitol grounds of a Metropolitan Police officer — whose haunting cries were caught on camera as a crowd of angry rioters continued to press forward — have opted for a bench trial before the only judge who has acquitted any of the Jan. 6 defendants.
