California State

Fox News

California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote

Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, leaving the state's concealed carry regulations unenforceable. The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented that Californians...
bloomberglaw.com

Texas High Court Denies Review of $1.4 Million Sanctions Award

A Texas doctor is stuck with a $1.4 million sanction award against him for frivolous legal filings, with the state’s high court declining his petition for review Friday. The sanction came in a long-running fee-shifting case between a doctor and two hospitals that has been appealed to the Texas Supreme Court three times.
Law & Crime

Christian Postal Worker Who Says He Was ‘Forced to Surrender’ His Job Rather Than Work on Sundays Asks SCOTUS to Step in

A postal worker who asked for a religious accommodation to have every Sunday off is now asking the Supreme Court to review his case. Former postal worker Gerald E. Groff is an Evangelical Christian and Sunday Sabbath observer. Groff began working for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in 2o12 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. When the USPS began contracting with Amazon in 2013, postal workers were expected to take on Sunday shifts to accommodate weekend deliveries.
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
