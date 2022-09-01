Deadly crash involving pedestrian impacting Orange Line shuttle bus service in Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that is impacting Orange Line shuttle bus service in Boston on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street in the city’s Roxbury section, according to the Boston Police Department.

The name of the person who was struck has not been released.

Commuters are being urged to avoid the area as police work to reroute replacement buses and vehicles around the crash scene.

Video from the scene showed a large area roped off with crime scene tape.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

