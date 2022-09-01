ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Monday weather outlook: Rounds of rain continue for Labor Day; Flood watch remains in effect

CINCINNATI — We're not finished with the rain yet, as more rounds of rain are expected off and on for Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect through Monday evening. Be on the lookout for swollen creeks, streams and rivers. We had flash flooding overnight, mainly in areas of western Butler County, but also high water in underpasses near Fairfield and Franklin.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang

CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
CINCINNATI, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Woman dead, multiple homes damaged after flash flooding ravaged Jefferson County, Indiana

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman is dead, and multiple homes were destroyed afterdevastating flash floods moved through Switzerland and Jefferson County in Indiana. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jefferson County experienced excessive rains that fell in a short period of time, resulting in a flash flood along Brushy Fork Creek.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year

CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County on Saturday

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Take a step back in time as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season on Saturday. On every Saturday and Sunday (including Labor Day Monday), until Oct. 30, the gates will be open wide for guests of all ages to experience a full day of the 16th Century.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Nature Center offering free admission in September

MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for one weekend in September. Visitors can take hike along one of the beautiful nature trails or visit the shops inside the Artists Market. Admission will be free the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The center has created family...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on I-75 in Roselawn due to a crash

CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just north of the Ronald Reagan Highway interchange. No delays have been reported at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November

CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Three right lanes blocked due to accident on I-71 southbound

NORWOOD, Ohio — The three right lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 southbound after Norwood Lateral/SR 562/Exit8B due to an accident. Stop-and-go traffic goes back to Ridge Avenue South/Exit 8A. Delays can be expected. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Crews extinguish fire in downtown Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Fire Department responded to a structure fire in downtown Middletown, Friday morning. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to a call reporting a fire at 65 North University Boulevard. When crews arrived at the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Rescue crews save Brown County man stung by thousands of bees

RIPLEY, Ohio — The furious sight of swarming bees won't be forgotten anytime soon by Ripley Fire Chief Tony Pfeffer. "Bees were everywhere. Everybody on the scene was getting stung. And there were 1000's and 1000's and 1000's of bees," Pfeffer said. "I mean, just a black, dark cloud of bees."
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Mason man gets sprayed by skunk during animal rescue

MASON, Ohio — An encounter with a skunk didn’t end well for an Ohio man. On a recent rescue, Huntsman Wildlife responded to home in Mason to remove a skunk from the property. Cellphone video taken by one of the wildlife team members shows one team member trapping...
MASON, OH

