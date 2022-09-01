Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Monday weather outlook: Rounds of rain continue for Labor Day; Flood watch remains in effect
CINCINNATI — We're not finished with the rain yet, as more rounds of rain are expected off and on for Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect through Monday evening. Be on the lookout for swollen creeks, streams and rivers. We had flash flooding overnight, mainly in areas of western Butler County, but also high water in underpasses near Fairfield and Franklin.
WLWT 5
Sunday weather outlook: Flood warnings in effect, rain continues throughout the day
CINCINNATI — We're not finished with the rain yet! More heavy downpours are possible today after drenching storms Saturday. A flood watch is in effect through Monday evening. Be on the lookout for swollen creeks, streams and rivers. There's also the potential for isolated instances of flash flooding. Our...
WLWT 5
GCWW: Use caution on Continental Drive in Sharonville after water main break
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works reported a water main break on Continental Drive in Sharonville, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. GCCW posted on their twitter page that a water main break was reported on the 1710 block...
WLWT 5
A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang
CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
WLWT 5
EMA: Flooding washes away homes in southeast Indiana; woman's body found downstream
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Torrential rains caused flooding in parts of Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday. According to the Jefferson County, Indiana Emergency Management, houses were washed away along East Brushy Fork Road near Manville, Indiana. An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from where her house swept away.
WLWT 5
Woman dead, multiple homes damaged after flash flooding ravaged Jefferson County, Indiana
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman is dead, and multiple homes were destroyed afterdevastating flash floods moved through Switzerland and Jefferson County in Indiana. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jefferson County experienced excessive rains that fell in a short period of time, resulting in a flash flood along Brushy Fork Creek.
WLWT 5
Spring Grove Cemetery to host 16th annual lantern lighting after 2-year hiatus
CINCINNATI — Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum will be holding its 16th annual Lantern Lighting Event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Guests are invited to decorate a lantern in memory of those who have passed, and at dusk, the lanterns, illuminated by small candles, will be set up on Willow Water Lake.
WLWT 5
WATCH: Jack Harlow predicts Cincinnati to win over Arkansas, gives interesting reason why
TEXARKANA, Ark. — Cincinnati kicks off their first week of college football with a trip to Arkansas. Saturday's matchup between the two ranked teams will be a tough game, but that doesn't stop fans and even rappers from predicting the winner. Watch video player above to see fans' predictions.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
WLWT 5
Accident on I-275 near Taylor Mill Road causing delays
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — An accident near Taylor Mill Road is causing delays in traffic. The accident occurred on I-275 at the East Mile Marker 80. The left lane is currently blocked.
WLWT 5
A crash on I-71/75 in Crestview Hills is causing significant delays
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A crash is blocking the left lane on I-71/75 in Crestview Hills, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic cameras reported the incident between the Buttermilk Pike exit and the I-275 interchange at 4:50 p.m.
WLWT 5
Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County on Saturday
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Take a step back in time as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season on Saturday. On every Saturday and Sunday (including Labor Day Monday), until Oct. 30, the gates will be open wide for guests of all ages to experience a full day of the 16th Century.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native, Cory Kiner, scores first touchdown of season for Bearcats
TEXARKANA, Ark. — The Roger Bacon High School graduate and LSU transfer,Cory Kiner, changed the pace of the game for Cincinnati on Saturday. After being down 14-0, the Bearcats came back to life when the sophomore scored the first touchdown of the season for the team. This content is...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Nature Center offering free admission in September
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for one weekend in September. Visitors can take hike along one of the beautiful nature trails or visit the shops inside the Artists Market. Admission will be free the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The center has created family...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-75 in Roselawn due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just north of the Ronald Reagan Highway interchange. No delays have been reported at...
WLWT 5
'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November
CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
WLWT 5
Three right lanes blocked due to accident on I-71 southbound
NORWOOD, Ohio — The three right lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 southbound after Norwood Lateral/SR 562/Exit8B due to an accident. Stop-and-go traffic goes back to Ridge Avenue South/Exit 8A. Delays can be expected. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
WLWT 5
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Fire Department responded to a structure fire in downtown Middletown, Friday morning. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to a call reporting a fire at 65 North University Boulevard. When crews arrived at the...
WLWT 5
Rescue crews save Brown County man stung by thousands of bees
RIPLEY, Ohio — The furious sight of swarming bees won't be forgotten anytime soon by Ripley Fire Chief Tony Pfeffer. "Bees were everywhere. Everybody on the scene was getting stung. And there were 1000's and 1000's and 1000's of bees," Pfeffer said. "I mean, just a black, dark cloud of bees."
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Mason man gets sprayed by skunk during animal rescue
MASON, Ohio — An encounter with a skunk didn’t end well for an Ohio man. On a recent rescue, Huntsman Wildlife responded to home in Mason to remove a skunk from the property. Cellphone video taken by one of the wildlife team members shows one team member trapping...
