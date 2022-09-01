Read full article on original website
Head of Russian oil giant that criticized Ukraine war dies after reportedly falling from hospital window
The head of a Russian oil giant that criticized President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine died Thursday after reportedly falling out of his hospital window. Lukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov died after falling from a window of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the situation.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) – Stepping up an energy war between Russia and the West, Moscow has announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut and G7 countries said they planned a price cap on Russian oil exports. ENERGY. * Russia’s Gazprom said Siemens Energy was ready to carry...
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power line – IAEA
ZURICH (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to the last remaining main external power line, but continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday. The agency also said, in a statement posted on...
Russia delays reopening of Nord Stream in blow to gas-starved Europe
(Reuters) – Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, one of the main supply routes to Europe, after saying it discovered a fault during maintenance, deepening Europe’s difficulties in securing fuel for winter. Nord Stream 1, which runs under...
Gazprom: Siemens Energy ready to fix Nord Stream 1 faults, but no worksite available
(Reuters) -Russia’s Gazprom said on Saturday that Siemens Energy is ready to help repair broken equipment for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, but there was nowhere available for them to carry out the work. The Kremlin has blamed Western sanctions for disrupting Nord Stream 1 and putting barriers...
