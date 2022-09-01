Beautiful weather Thursday with humidity climbing by end of week
PITTSBURGH — Happy Meteorological Fall!
September starts on a warm and sunny note.
Conditions will be calm today, which will be great for any and all outdoor activities.
It will be a bit warmer, and humidity will gradually climb tomorrow.
Friday will also be dry with a few more clouds.
The last unofficial weekend of summer will feel like it with a shower or storm possible Sunday and Labor Day so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast often for updates before you head outdoors.
