Beautiful weather Thursday with humidity climbing by end of week

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Happy Meteorological Fall!

September starts on a warm and sunny note.

Conditions will be calm today, which will be great for any and all outdoor activities.

It will be a bit warmer, and humidity will gradually climb tomorrow.

Friday will also be dry with a few more clouds.

The last unofficial weekend of summer will feel like it with a shower or storm possible Sunday and Labor Day so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast often for updates before you head outdoors.

