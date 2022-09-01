ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Akanji
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Stefan Ortega
Person
Kalvin Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Manchester City#German
SPORTbible

Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
SPORTbible

15 year-old Lamine Yamal was called up to Barcelona's first-team training, Xavi is 'in love' with him

Barcelona have called 15-year-old Lamine Yamal have been called up to first-team training, with manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly "in love" with the youngster. The Blaugrana's La Masia has produced a plethora of special talents over the years and recently we've seen the likes of Gavi and Ansu Fati follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and co.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy