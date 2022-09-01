Read full article on original website
Related
Casemiro's underrated yet important trait on display in Man United's win vs Leicester City
Casemiro had his first set of meaningful minutes in a Manchester United shirt last night, and left having made a very good impression on fans. Despite making some very key defensive interventions against Southampton, United’s new midfield superstar was only given 10 minutes. Against Leicester on Thursday night, he had over 30.
Fofana, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Aubameyang: The Chelsea team news to face West Ham
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea will be keen to get back to winning ways after falling to a 2-1 defeat at St Mary’s despite Raheem Sterling’s opener. The Blues...
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea's Champions League squad for 2022/23 European campaign
Chelsea's squad for the 2022/23 Champions League group stages has been confirmed ahead of their opening match against Dinamo Zagreb. Thomas Tuchel's side were handed fixtures in Group E against Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan and FC Salzburg as they look to progress into the knockouts. They begin their European campaign...
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
"Everyone's saying it" - Pundit slams Liverpool over transfer decision this summer
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has said that Liverpool are ‘not the same’ without Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane and they won’t challenge Manchester City for the Premier League this season. The TalkSPORT pundit has said that despite replacing him with tricky Colombian winger Luis...
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
Erling Haaland reveals what he cannot do without when it comes to scoring for Manchester City
Erling Haaland has reflected on his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, as well as the team’s energy ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Manchester City have certainly re-found their energy, as the defending Premier League champions defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday night. The match came across more as a showcase...
Pep Guardiola details Manchester City's plans to replace Kevin De Bruyne amid long-term questions
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed the club's plans to tackle how they will eventually replace star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian international has been a mainstay in the system of the reigning Premier League champions for over seven years, after joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Chelsea handed Liverpool transfer blow after loan signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus on Deadline Day
Chelsea's signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus on loan handed Liverpool a transfer blow on Deadline Day, according to reports. The summer transfer window was a busy one at Stamford Bridge with plenty of new faces coming through the door. It was the first window for the ownership led by...
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Revealed: Christian Pulisic's role in Rafael Leao's potential move to Chelsea
Christian Pulisic’s role in Chelsea’s move for AC Milan striker Rafael Leao this summer has been revealed. Throughout the course of the transfer window Pulisic faced an uncertain future at the Blues, having been unable to find consistent game time in recent months. He was linked with a...
Gabby Agbonlahor claims Liverpool are already out of the title race and says Jurgen Klopp’s tactics ‘didn’t work’
Liverpool are already out of the Premier League title race after just six games, that’s according to former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been performing way below the exceptionally high standards that they have set in recent years. The Reds find themselves seventh in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15 year-old Lamine Yamal was called up to Barcelona's first-team training, Xavi is 'in love' with him
Barcelona have called 15-year-old Lamine Yamal have been called up to first-team training, with manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly "in love" with the youngster. The Blaugrana's La Masia has produced a plethora of special talents over the years and recently we've seen the likes of Gavi and Ansu Fati follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and co.
Roy Keane SLAMS Mikel Arteta after "excuses" in Arsenal's Premier League loss to Man United
Roy Keane has slammed Mikel Arteta's excuses following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's side won the Premier League encounter, with goals coming from the deputising Antony and Marcus Rashford. Bukayo Saka scored the visitor's consolation. Arsenal did initially take the lead, with Gabriel...
Valencia defender speechless after Gennaro Gattuso names him as 'ideal man' for teenage daughter
Valencia defender Toni Lato was named the "ideal man" for Gennaro Gattuso's teenage daughter... by Gennaro Gattuso. Laro opened the scoring for the La Liga side in their 5-1 demolition of Getafe on Sunday as goals from Samuel Lino, Samu Castillejo, Nico Gonzalez and Hugo Duro sealed an emphatic win at the Mestalla.
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
"I think" - Gary Neville predicts where Liverpool will finish this season
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has shared his thoughts on whether Liverpool will finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. The Reds have endured a difficult start to their campaign, picking up just nine points from their first six matches and now sit in seventh place.
Roy Keane says he's fed up with Arsenal excuses and brands Mikel Arteta a 'sore loser'
Roy Keane has labelled Mikel Arteta a "sore loser" for his post-match comments after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Goals from Marcus Rashford [2] and Antony sealed United's fourth consecutive Premier League win on an entertaining afternoon at Old Trafford. It was a solid display from Erik ten Hag's...
Ajax boss confirms Edson Alvarez asked to join Chelsea on Deadline Day
Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder has confirmed that midfielder Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea on transfer Deadline Day. The Mexican international was linked with a move to the Blues on the final day of the transfer window as Thomas Tuchel’s side looked to sign another midfielder. However, a move...
"Not the same player" - Pundit slams Liverpool star and reveals he "worried" for Jurgen Klopp's side
TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara has stated that Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is ‘not the same player’ this season amid the Reds shaky start to the new campaign. The Dutch international has featured in every game for Jurgen Klopp's side so far but Liverpool have failed to maintain the sky-high standards they are used to hitting.
SPORTbible
87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0