Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Arsen Zakharyan 'confirms' Chelsea transfer in January window
Chelsea target Arsen Zakharyan has all but confirmed a future transfer to Stamford Bridge, speaking to the Russian press. The 19-year-old has been impressive for Dynamo Moscow, leading to several European sides interested in signing him. It appeared that Chelsea had won the race to bring the Russian to Stamford...
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea's Champions League squad for 2022/23 European campaign
Chelsea's squad for the 2022/23 Champions League group stages has been confirmed ahead of their opening match against Dinamo Zagreb. Thomas Tuchel's side were handed fixtures in Group E against Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan and FC Salzburg as they look to progress into the knockouts. They begin their European campaign...
"Everyone's saying it" - Pundit slams Liverpool over transfer decision this summer
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has said that Liverpool are ‘not the same’ without Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane and they won’t challenge Manchester City for the Premier League this season. The TalkSPORT pundit has said that despite replacing him with tricky Colombian winger Luis...
Aussie bare knuckle boxer celebrates KO victory by flashing the crowd
After producing an impressive knockout in her debut, one bare knuckle fighter decided to celebrate by flashing her breasts to the crowd. Aussie star Tai Emery was making her first appearance for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion – and she certainly left a lasting impression with her boxing skills.
Erling Haaland reveals what he cannot do without when it comes to scoring for Manchester City
Erling Haaland has reflected on his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, as well as the team’s energy ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Manchester City have certainly re-found their energy, as the defending Premier League champions defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday night. The match came across more as a showcase...
How Chelsea handed Liverpool transfer blow after loan signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus on Deadline Day
Chelsea's signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus on loan handed Liverpool a transfer blow on Deadline Day, according to reports. The summer transfer window was a busy one at Stamford Bridge with plenty of new faces coming through the door. It was the first window for the ownership led by...
Valencia defender speechless after Gennaro Gattuso names him as 'ideal man' for teenage daughter
Valencia defender Toni Lato was named the "ideal man" for Gennaro Gattuso's teenage daughter... by Gennaro Gattuso. Laro opened the scoring for the La Liga side in their 5-1 demolition of Getafe on Sunday as goals from Samuel Lino, Samu Castillejo, Nico Gonzalez and Hugo Duro sealed an emphatic win at the Mestalla.
Marcus Rashford's record against the Premier League 'big six' for Manchester United is incredible
Marcus Rashford’s record against the other Premier League ‘big six’ sides is incredible. Having scored three goals this season against Arsenal and Liverpool, Rashford is proving once again this season that he is a man who can be defended on when the goals are needed against these big sides.
Pep Guardiola details Manchester City's plans to replace Kevin De Bruyne amid long-term questions
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed the club's plans to tackle how they will eventually replace star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian international has been a mainstay in the system of the reigning Premier League champions for over seven years, after joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015.
Revealed: Christian Pulisic's role in Rafael Leao's potential move to Chelsea
Christian Pulisic’s role in Chelsea’s move for AC Milan striker Rafael Leao this summer has been revealed. Throughout the course of the transfer window Pulisic faced an uncertain future at the Blues, having been unable to find consistent game time in recent months. He was linked with a...
Roy Keane SLAMS Mikel Arteta after "excuses" in Arsenal's Premier League loss to Man United
Roy Keane has slammed Mikel Arteta's excuses following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's side won the Premier League encounter, with goals coming from the deputising Antony and Marcus Rashford. Bukayo Saka scored the visitor's consolation. Arsenal did initially take the lead, with Gabriel...
Roy Keane says he's fed up with Arsenal excuses and brands Mikel Arteta a 'sore loser'
Roy Keane has labelled Mikel Arteta a "sore loser" for his post-match comments after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Goals from Marcus Rashford [2] and Antony sealed United's fourth consecutive Premier League win on an entertaining afternoon at Old Trafford. It was a solid display from Erik ten Hag's...
"I think" - Gary Neville predicts where Liverpool will finish this season
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has shared his thoughts on whether Liverpool will finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. The Reds have endured a difficult start to their campaign, picking up just nine points from their first six matches and now sit in seventh place.
Frank Lampard: Anthony Gordon transfer to Chelsea was 'never close'
Everton boss Frank Lampard has revealed that Anthony Gordon's potential move to Chelsea was 'never close' this summer despite bids being rejected. At least two offers from Chelsea were turned down by the Toffees, who were believed to be demanding one of Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja as part of the deal.
Gabby Agbonlahor claims Liverpool are already out of the title race and says Jurgen Klopp’s tactics ‘didn’t work’
Liverpool are already out of the Premier League title race after just six games, that’s according to former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been performing way below the exceptionally high standards that they have set in recent years. The Reds find themselves seventh in...
Ajax boss confirms Edson Alvarez asked to join Chelsea on Deadline Day
Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder has confirmed that midfielder Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea on transfer Deadline Day. The Mexican international was linked with a move to the Blues on the final day of the transfer window as Thomas Tuchel’s side looked to sign another midfielder. However, a move...
The biggest change in Manchester United's performances since losing 4-0 against Brentford
There is a famous saying that goes “hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard”. This could certainly be applied to Manchester United’s opening two Premier League games of the season. This is said without wanting to sound at all disrespectful to both Brighton and...
"I believe" - Fabrizio Romano drops another Liverpool transfer bombshell
Many were shocked to see Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad this season, and the duo will soon be considering their futures at the club according to Fabrizio Romano. A significant factor in the reasoning behind the pair being left out is of course...
