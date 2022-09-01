ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Rainy weather is still predicted for Carlsbad

By Dale Janway
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago

As always, the rain we’ve received over the past two days is certainly welcome, but also means we have to be on extra alert. The intersection of Radio Boulevard and Boyd Drive was blocked Tuesday afternoon due to flooding. We are also continuing to monitor other at risk intersections around town, and we have staged traffic control materials at these intersections if they are needed. As always, if you see any barricades in the road, please turn around and don’t attempt to go through an area that is blocked due to flooding.

Please continue to monitor or contact local weather resources, including Severe Storm Forecaster Tony Pastorello (575-885-1848), the Eddy County Office of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, for updates on the weather and street conditions.

We have received the good news that Melissa Rodriguez, the 48-year-old Carlsbad woman who recently went missing in Rome, has been located. Family members previously reported over social media that Ms. Rodriguez disappeared during her visit to the Italian city and asked for help getting word out. Please keep the members of this family in your prayers.

On Tuesday, Carlsbad’s high school issued a lockdown due to rumors of gun violence at the school. These rumors were spread anonymously over a social media site. Students were sheltered in place and officers were sent to the scene. There was no evidence found of an active threat and an all clear was issued. This issue remains under investigation, and it is certainly our hope that the individuals making these threats will be found and arrested.

The Carlsbad High School principal is also holding web meetings with parents to answer questions about this and other issues, and we appreciate their outreach efforts. We are in close contact with Police Chief Shane Skinner and Sheriff Mark Cage on this specific issue, and on the broader issue of threats being issued.

Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

