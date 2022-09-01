Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Afternoon storm chances on Labor Day
TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Labor day will begin dry and sunny. Clouds will linger in throughout the day as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered showers and storm chances will increase by the late afternoon and continue through the evening.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated showers possible on Sunday
TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s overnight tonight under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out however most areas will remain dry. TOMORROW: Sunday will look very similar to Saturday. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 80s under mostly...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered showers through Labor Day
TONIGHT: Isolated to scattered shower chances will continue this evening, however many areas will remain dry. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s overnight tonight. TOMORROW: A few showers and storms will be possible on Saturday mainly during the morning hours. Much of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 80s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wetter Weather Pattern Coming
A weak cold front continues to move south across the Mid South. Slightly cooler and less humid air will filter into the state pushing overnight lows into the 60s to around 70° and daytime highs into the 80s to around 90°. Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARK
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast early Monday as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain...
KHBS
Benton County keeping an eye on possible flooding with rain in the forecast
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — With storms rolling in and out of Northwest Arkansas from Thursday night into Friday morning, Benton County has been keeping an eye on roads for potential flash flooding. “We've just been keeping an eye on the storm; we’re prepared for any localized flooding that might...
Officials warn public of potential flooding in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said people in the Upstate should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. A flood watch has been expanded into more of the western Carolinas and extended through Monday. NWS advised campers and hikers to move to higher ground due to possible flooding around South Carolina […]
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USDA extends emergency credit for drought disaster in Arkansas
Farmers from Benton, Crawford and Washington counties are eligible for emergency loans due to drought intensity.
Labor Day closings in NWA and the River Valley
Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Missouri and Arkansas part of multi-state victory in opioid addiction treatment lawsuit
Arkansas was part of a 41 state coalition which prevailed in court today regarding the drug Suboxone.
$5M federal program to fund Arkansas abandoned gas and oil well clean-up
$5 million to Arkansas to support capping of orphaned oil and gas wells.
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing.
Has the cost of tailgating in Arkansas skyrocketed?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's the time of year football fans have been waiting for since last year. We are less than 24 hours away from seeing thousands of diehard fans pack inside Donald W. Reyolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday. Many of those that don't make it inside the...
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Comments / 0