Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Afternoon storm chances on Labor Day

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Labor day will begin dry and sunny. Clouds will linger in throughout the day as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered showers and storm chances will increase by the late afternoon and continue through the evening.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated showers possible on Sunday

TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s overnight tonight under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out however most areas will remain dry. TOMORROW: Sunday will look very similar to Saturday. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 80s under mostly...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered showers through Labor Day

TONIGHT: Isolated to scattered shower chances will continue this evening, however many areas will remain dry. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s overnight tonight. TOMORROW: A few showers and storms will be possible on Saturday mainly during the morning hours. Much of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 80s.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wetter Weather Pattern Coming

A weak cold front continues to move south across the Mid South. Slightly cooler and less humid air will filter into the state pushing overnight lows into the 60s to around 70° and daytime highs into the 80s to around 90°. Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico...
ARKANSAS STATE
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
KARK

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast early Monday as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain...
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Officials warn public of potential flooding in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said people in the Upstate should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. A flood watch has been expanded into more of the western Carolinas and extended through Monday. NWS advised campers and hikers to move to higher ground due to possible flooding around South Carolina […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Central Arkansas#Humid#Severe Weather#The Arkansas Storm Team
KROC News

Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
MINNESOTA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
THV11

Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
THV11

Has the cost of tailgating in Arkansas skyrocketed?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's the time of year football fans have been waiting for since last year. We are less than 24 hours away from seeing thousands of diehard fans pack inside Donald W. Reyolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday. Many of those that don't make it inside the...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR

