investing.com
Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among the hardest hit sectors. According to CSI Markets, the technology sector's performance is down 23% year-to-date as of Aug. 29, 2022. However, there are three technology companies poised to bolster shareholder value by increasing...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
investing.com
What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
investing.com
3 Buys To Beat Inflation (And The Fed)
Whether you own a Treasury or the typical dividend stock these days, you’re still losing money after inflation. I know what you’re thinking: tell me something I don’t know!. But there’s a solution hiding in plain sight: closed-end funds (CEFs), a widely overlooked (and publicly traded) asset...
investing.com
Think Daily: Nonfarm Payrolls at 315,000; Dollar Hit 20-Year High
In Friday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day up 2.25%. The Resources 10 sector went up by 3.65%, the Financial 15 went up by 1.53%, the Industrial 25 went up by 1.72% and lastly the South African Listed Property index was up by 0.24%. The Rand traded at R17.31 against the Dollar , R19.92 against the Pound , and R17.24 against the Euro . In Friday's trading session, investors had a delayed response to Motus' (JO: MTHJ ) annual results which were reported on the 31st of August 2022, where the share price surged approximately 10% during intraday trading. After trading hours, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ) announced the acquisition of 180'000 ordinary shares of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ). In the morning, Renegen announced that their Virginia Gas Project is now operational, and the company will now focus on ramping-up operations over the coming months to full Phase 1 capacity which will play a key role in reducing the country's carbon footprint by substituting diesel in trucks and for commercial users. Bidvest (JO: BVTJ ) reported its annual financial report. Group revenue has increased by 13% and a dividend of R7.44 was declared.
investing.com
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data. Despite the uncertainties brought about by the bear market, on-chain metrics show that the majority of Bitcoin (BTC) traders have been using a very simple trading strategy for more than a year: hodling. According to...
investing.com
August Local Commentary: The JSE Follows World Markets Lower
The South African (SA) stock market followed a similar path to global markets in August – benefitting from strong investor sentiment to rally 5% into mid-month before a series of hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) members soured global investor sentiment and the JSE fell alongside global markets into month-end. This left the SA stock market down for August (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX -1.3% MoM).
investing.com
Down 50%, Advanced Micro Devices Looks Like A Buy
History shows that volatility in AMD stock is no surprise. On Nov. 29 of last year, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock set an all-time closing high of $161.91. Since then, shares have lost more than half of their value. That fact alone doesn’t make AMD a buy here....
investing.com
Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.11%
Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Steel , Power and Transport sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.11% to hit a new 1-month low. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei...
investing.com
Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
investing.com
Ethereum (ETH) Mainnet Merge To Begin September 6th – What Is Predicted For ETH?
Ethereum’s developers have spent several years working to transition the network from the Proof of Work (PoW) model to Proof of Stake (PoS). The wait for the transition looks to finally be over, with the “Merge” event expected to begin tomorrow, September 6th. Ethereum Nears Merge Genesis.
investing.com
Eurozone S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
The PMI monthly Composite Reports on Manufacturing and Services are based on surveys of over 300 business executives in private sector manufacturing companies and also 300 private sector services companies. Data is usually released on the third working day of each month. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Replies from larger companies have a greater impact on the final index numbers than those from small companies. Results are presented by question asked, showing the percentage of respondents reporting an improvement, deterioration or no change since the previous month. From these percentages, an index is derived: a level of 50.0 signals no change since the previous month, above 50.0 signals an increase (or improvement), below 50.0 a decrease (or contraction).
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, amid rise in commodity prices and following positive US nonfarm payrolls data. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Northam Platinum (JO: NHMJ ) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) climbed 5.3%, 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Gold miner, Gold Fields...
investing.com
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report By Cointelegraph - Sep 05, 2022. The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, has reportedly admitted...
investing.com
European Energy Crisis Weighs On Markets
Jobs Recap: Sifting Through Key Data Last Week By Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT - Sep 05, 2022 3. Market took in a handful of labor market gauges While mixed, the data generally show a still-healthy picture CPI report is in the spotlight All eyes remain on how hot the jobs...
investing.com
August Global Commentary: Hawkish Central Bank Rhetoric Sees World Markets Retreat
Global markets started August on a positive note, with the MSCI World Index rallying 3.5% into mid-month as it extended a c. 15% rally from its June lows. Unfortunately, sentiment turned aggressively in the back end of August, with markets reversing sharply to end the month lower (MSCI World -4.1% MoM). The start of August saw investor sentiment buoyed by corporate earnings, with the remaining c. 40% of S&P 500 companies reporting 2Q22 earnings in the first few weeks of August and continuing a trend of positive surprises as these companies, in aggregate, delivered earnings growth c. 4% ahead of expectations for the 2Q22 US earnings season.
investing.com
Unstoppable U.S. Dollar Could Rise To 2001-02 Highs
The dollar index rose above 110, updating 20-year highs on Monday morning as a flash reaction to increased pressure on the euro and British pound. European currencies are selling off amid an energy crisis related to Russian gas supplies, which have entirely halted through the Nord Stream pipeline. Although it...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
investing.com
SA Fuel Price Decreases From Wednesday
The Central Energy Fund has announced decreases across the board on the prices of fuel, gas and paraffin from Wednesday, paving the way for some relief for consumers. This marks the second consecutive month of decreases following increases experienced this year. The price adjustments per litre are as follows:. A...
investing.com
OPEC+ Meets After Price Cap Announcement
Today’s OPEC+ meeting has been somewhat overshadowed by all the talk of oil price caps and Nord Stream 1. The group is expected to leave output targets unchanged but it’s likely that a cut will be at least discussed which, if followed through on, would create more volatility and uncertainty at a time of considerable unease. The economic outlook and potential for a new nuclear deal have weighed on prices recently, much to the frustration of Saudi Arabia in particular.
