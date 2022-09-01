Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.
KCJJ
KCRG.com
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids FD respond to a commercial structure fire
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) released a Statement about a fire at 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, CRFD responded to a structure fire at a commercial building. Crews arrived on scene to fire smoke and flames coming from...
KCJJ
Kalona firefighters respond to injury accident involving overturned van carrying oxygen tanks
Firefighters responded to an overturned van near Frytown that witnesses say was carrying oxygen tanks…at least one of which reportedly began leaking. According to Washington County dispatch records, Kalona firefighters and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Highway 1 SW just after 10:30 Friday morning for a van that had rolled over onto its side. Witnesses reported the vehicle was carrying oxygen tanks, and they could hear “lots of hissing” coming from inside.
KCRG.com
Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over Thursday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 p.m. near the 38-mile marker. The grain semi was in the northbound lane...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
KCRG.com
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Swisher on Wednesday morning. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the person was driving an SUV when they crashed into the back of a semi that was forced to stop due to another crash. It happened just before 9 a.m.
radionwtn.com
Crash Into Wall Claims Life Of Puryear Man
Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
KCCI.com
Second man booked in Iowa jail in connection to Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Dimione Walker, 29, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sept. 2, nearly four months after thedeadly shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids on April 10th, KCRG reports. Three people died and nine others were injured in the shooting. Walker...
radionwtn.com
Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
KCJJ
Wanted, armed subject arrested during IC traffic stop
Iowa City Police say they arrested a wanted, armed subject during a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 block of Muscatine Avenue just before 1:30pm. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Alvin Abbott Jr. of Hollywood Court, reportedly had a warrant for his arrest. Police say a search of Abbott’s person turned up a stolen gun in his waistband and 35 grams of marijuana in his pocket. The Smith & Wesson SD9 was reported stolen out of Coralville in February.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested on weapon and drug charges
A Cedar Rapids man who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation faces drug and weapons charges. Police pulled over a 2004 Cadillac Escalade heading northbound on 1st Avenue from Mall Drive August 29th around 6:30pm because the vehicle reportedly had a non-functioning center brake light. Additionally, the vehicle was pulling a trailer without any plates.
Couple arrested in Stewart County near courthouse
A couple was arrested in Stewart County after officials searched their vehicle outside of the Stewart County courthouse.
KCJJ
ICPD receives report of subject defecating in car dealership showroom; verbal warning issued
Iowa City Police responded to a report of a subject defecating in a car dealership showroom Saturday morning. According to the Iowa City Police Daily Activity Log, officers were called to Audi Iowa City…formerly Carousel Motors…on Highway 1 West just after 11:30am. The caller reported a male defecting in the showroom.
KCJJ
North Liberty woman arrested after refusing to provide name of juvenile son involved in fight
A North Liberty woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide her son’s name to officers who were investigating a fight between him and another juvenile. Police were investigating the incident the evening of August 29th in the area of Shady Glen Court in Iowa City. 28-year-old Shawana Coleman of Nichols Lane was reportedly being uncooperative with officers, refusing to give her son’s name or a description of what happened despite being asked multiple times.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer
A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
