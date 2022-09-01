Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Several KCFD crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Midtown Kansas City
Several Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews battled a multi-alarm fire in Midtown Kansas City.
RV turned on side after car crash in Douglas Co.
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An RV was turned onto its side after a collision with another car on Saturday. U.S. Highway 56 was shutdown around 10 a.m. Saturday in both directions at Mile Marker 437, where Highway 56 and County Road 1061 intersect. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no one was transported to the […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building,...
KCTV 5
Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian dies in collision at illegal street racing side show in KCMO
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the 3600 block of Front Street Sunday night. The vehicle driver is cooperating with police.
Pedestrian killed on I-435 Northbound Sunday morning
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian killed Sunday morning.
KCTV 5
I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Kansas City woman thrown from tube, seriously injured at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a tube on the Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, it happened at the 10.6-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake. Bruce Peterson, 33, of Gladstone, MO, was piloting...
lakeexpo.com
Woman Seriously Hurt In Tubing Accident
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
LJWORLD
Missing 72-year-old Lawrence man found dehydrated and confused but is now safe at home
A Lawrence man who went missing last week was found on Friday, police say. John “Gib” Sosman, 72, went missing in the woods near Riverfront Park in North Lawrence on Aug. 27, according to Lawrence police. Police posted on social media around 11 p.m. Friday that Sosman was...
Three Bullies stolen from Raytown dog shelter
Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to Midwest Animal ResQ in regard to three dogs being stolen.
KMBC.com
Grandview police identify Thursday fire victim as 17-year-old
Police said the individual killed in a suspicious early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri was 17 years old. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that there were people...
Police ID bicyclist killed by commercial truck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the individual who died Thursday in Topeka while riding a bicycle at the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. Bridget Ann Musser, 37, was killed on Sept. 1. Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a commercial truck v. bicyclist accident at 4th Street […]
Suspect in Belton standoff pronounced dead, investigation ongoing
Gladden Elementary and Wilckens STEAM Academy at Hillcrest in Belton have been put on lockdown as a precaution due to a nearby standoff.
Comments / 0