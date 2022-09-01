LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO