Overland Park, KS

KSNT News

RV turned on side after car crash in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An RV was turned onto its side after a collision with another car on Saturday. U.S. Highway 56 was shutdown around 10 a.m. Saturday in both directions at Mile Marker 437, where Highway 56 and County Road 1061 intersect. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said no one was transported to the […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting "an illegal street racing side show" in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Home, KS
Overland Park, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Overland Park, KS
Accidents
KCTV 5

I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Fire#Accident#91st Terrace
lakeexpo.com

Woman Seriously Hurt In Tubing Accident

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcgtv.com

Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview police identify Thursday fire victim as 17-year-old

Police said the individual killed in a suspicious early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri was 17 years old. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that there were people...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KSNT News

Police ID bicyclist killed by commercial truck

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the individual who died Thursday in Topeka while riding a bicycle at the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. Bridget Ann Musser, 37, was killed on Sept. 1. Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a commercial truck v. bicyclist accident at 4th Street […]
TOPEKA, KS

