China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) – Stepping up an energy war between Russia and the West, Moscow has announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut and G7 countries said they planned a price cap on Russian oil exports. ENERGY. * Russia’s Gazprom said Siemens Energy was ready to carry...
Oil prices jump more than $2 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day. Brent crude futures advanced by $2.43, or 2.6%, to $95.45 a barrel by 0850 GMT...
OPEC+ faces what to do about lower oil prices; drivers cheer
( ) -q-23- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “COVID-19 restrictions.”. Oil prices are sagging amid fears of recessions across the globe. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House reporting. Analysts think the group may simply leave production levels unchanged. —————————- VERBATIM: High oil prices were...
Turkey’s annual inflation passes 80% after interest rate cut
( ) -q-17- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “rate at 181%.”. The Turkish Statistical Institute says the country’s annual inflation passed 80% in August, further hitting consumers facing high energy, food and housing costs. [CutID: <Cuts> TURKEY-INFLATION-house-q-MONam.mp3. Time: 17s. Title: TURKEY-INFLATION-house-q-MONam. Out-cue: rate at 181%]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House...
Aston Martin confirms $660 million rights issue
LONDON (Reuters) -British luxury carmaker Aston Martin confirmed on Monday a 575.8 million pound ($659.75 million) rights issue, with backing from investors including Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The rights issue is part of a previously announced equity raise of 653.8 million pounds, which makes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment...
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power line – IAEA
ZURICH (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to the last remaining main external power line, but continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday. The agency also said, in a statement posted on...
Russia delays reopening of Nord Stream in blow to gas-starved Europe
(Reuters) – Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, one of the main supply routes to Europe, after saying it discovered a fault during maintenance, deepening Europe’s difficulties in securing fuel for winter. Nord Stream 1, which runs under...
Gazprom: Siemens Energy ready to fix Nord Stream 1 faults, but no worksite available
(Reuters) -Russia’s Gazprom said on Saturday that Siemens Energy is ready to help repair broken equipment for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, but there was nowhere available for them to carry out the work. The Kremlin has blamed Western sanctions for disrupting Nord Stream 1 and putting barriers...
