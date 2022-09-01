ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
srnnews.com

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) – Stepping up an energy war between Russia and the West, Moscow has announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut and G7 countries said they planned a price cap on Russian oil exports. ENERGY. * Russia’s Gazprom said Siemens Energy was ready to carry...
srnnews.com

Oil prices jump more than $2 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day. Brent crude futures advanced by $2.43, or 2.6%, to $95.45 a barrel by 0850 GMT...
srnnews.com

OPEC+ faces what to do about lower oil prices; drivers cheer

( ) -q-23- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “COVID-19 restrictions.”. Oil prices are sagging amid fears of recessions across the globe. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House reporting. Analysts think the group may simply leave production levels unchanged. —————————- VERBATIM: High oil prices were...
srnnews.com

Turkey’s annual inflation passes 80% after interest rate cut

( ) -q-17- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “rate at 181%.”. The Turkish Statistical Institute says the country’s annual inflation passed 80% in August, further hitting consumers facing high energy, food and housing costs. [CutID: <Cuts> TURKEY-INFLATION-house-q-MONam.mp3. Time: 17s. Title: TURKEY-INFLATION-house-q-MONam. Out-cue: rate at 181%]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House...
srnnews.com

Aston Martin confirms $660 million rights issue

LONDON (Reuters) -British luxury carmaker Aston Martin confirmed on Monday a 575.8 million pound ($659.75 million) rights issue, with backing from investors including Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The rights issue is part of a previously announced equity raise of 653.8 million pounds, which makes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment...
srnnews.com

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power line – IAEA

ZURICH (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to the last remaining main external power line, but continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday. The agency also said, in a statement posted on...
srnnews.com

Russia delays reopening of Nord Stream in blow to gas-starved Europe

(Reuters) – Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, one of the main supply routes to Europe, after saying it discovered a fault during maintenance, deepening Europe’s difficulties in securing fuel for winter. Nord Stream 1, which runs under...
