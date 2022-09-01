Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT. * WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 108 are expected in the. valleys with very warm high temperatures in the 90s over many. of the mountains. * WHERE...In California, Central and Southern Siskiyou County. This...
3 Northern California towns evacuated as Mill Fire explodes
The Mill Fire near Weed in California's Siskiyou County was was over 2,500 acres on Friday evening, Cal Fire said.
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
Photos show the devastation California's Mill Fire left in its path
A terrifying scene unfolded Friday afternoon as California's wind-whipped Mill Fire tore through tinder-dry vegetation and devoured homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Historic Black Northern California neighborhood destroyed in Mill Fire
Much of Weed's Lincoln Heights neighborhood was destroyed in the blaze.
Comments / 0