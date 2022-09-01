ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

'Carlos & Shawn': Talkin' Spartans, then answering the Michigan QB question

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Hosts: Shawn Windsor and Carlos Monarrez

Producers: Andrew Hammond, Cary Junior II

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Guests: Chris Solari, Free Press Michigan State beat writer; Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal columnist

Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, the guys welcome in the hosts of the "Spartan Speak" podcast, Free Press sports writer Chris Solari and Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch to break down Mel Tucker's team. Then, Carlos and Shawn are on opposite sides of the Michigan football QB debate. But not in the way you may think.

Catch "Carlos and Shawn" every Thursday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

SHAWN WINDSOR:A 'biblical' decision for Jim Harbaugh? Maybe, but it's definitely one he has to get right

CARLOS MONARREZ:Jim Harbaugh playing with fire over his QB indecisiveness

Michigan State football enters 2022 opener without DTs Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt

EAST LANSING — The long wait for game day finally arrived for Michigan State football. And the Spartans won’t quite be at full strength. MSU will be without a few key veterans when it kicks off at 7 p.m. against Western Michigan. The game will be on ESPN2 after the network moved it there Thursday to show Serena Williams and U.S. Open tennis action on its main channel.
Michigan State Spartans football holds off Western Michigan Broncos, 35-13: Game thread replay

Welcome to Week 1 coverage of the Michigan State football game vs. the Western Michigan Broncos. Follow the score, live updates and analysis below. The conversation entering this matchup is centered on whether Michigan State can up the ante after last season's excellence, the two new transfer running backs, Jayden Reed's battle against some old friends and his old school and the family affair between the Thorne's. Payton Thorne takes the field for his second season as...
Michigan State football's Darius Snow, Xavier Henderson banged up in first half vs. WMU

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football suffered three key injuries late in the first half against Western Michigan on Friday. Linebacker Darius Snow needed to be helped off the field with an apparent right leg injury after teammate Chester Kimbrough ran into him on a turnover with 2:17 left before halftime. He was later carted off the field and into the tunnel. ...
Michigan State football freshman Germie Bernard scores touchdown on first offensive snap

It wasn't quite a Kenneth Walker III 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the season, but Germie Bernard will never forget his Michigan State football debut. On the first offensive snap of the four-star wide receiver's career, Bernard caught a hitch route from Payton Thorne, put his foot in the ground and out-ran Western Michigan's defensive back for a 44-yard touchdown to score MSU's first points of the season.
Costco employee in Michigan alleges she faced bigotry at work

In a civil rights complaint filed this week, a 44-year-old Northville woman said she faced bigotry while working at Costco stores in Livonia. Wafa Aziz, a Muslim woman of Arab descent who wears an Islamic headscarf often known as hijab, said that since working for Costco warehouses in 2018, she has been insulted and demeaned because of her faith and ethnicity. Aziz filed the complaint Thursday with the state Department of Civil Rights with the help of the Arab American Civil Rights League, based in Dearborn.
