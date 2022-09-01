Read full article on original website
Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati on Why Their Six Movies at Venice Reflect a Unique Business Model (EXCLUSIVE)
Last year Andrea Scrosati – who is group COO and continental Europe CEO of Fremantle – was at Venice with two films. This year Fremantle’s got six pics launching from the Lido, three of them in competition, which is a larger contingent than any of the U.S. studios or streamers.
Farrell and Gleeson reunite with Martin McDonagh in Venice
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Martin McDonagh has returned to the Venice International Film Festival with “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is having its world premiere Monday night in competition. It’s his first film since “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and a reunion with his “In Bruges” stars...
‘Tequila,’ from ‘Sons of the Clouds’ Alvaro Longoria, Goes to Latido, Sparks Band Reunion (EXCLUSIVE)
“Tequila, Sex, Drugs and Rock and Roll,” from Goya Award-winning producer-helmer Alvaro Longoria, has been acquired for international sales by Latido Films. Set up at Madrid’s Morena Films, which Longoria co-founded, doc marks a return to directing for Longoria, whose 2012 debut, “Sons of the Clouds,” produced by Javier Bardem, scored a Spanish Academy Goya while 2015’s “The Propaganda Game” nabbed a nomination. Meanwhile, just in the last few years, Longoria has produced Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes opener “Everybody Knows” and Spanish box office juggernaut “Champions.”
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
‘Adrift’ Director Heitor Dhalia Preps, Talks ‘DNA do Crime,’ the New Netflix Banner Thriller from Brazil (EXCLUSIVE)
Heitor Dhalia, one of Brazil’s foremost and most ambitious movie auteurs, director of “Drained,” “Adrift” and “Bald Mountain,” is teaming with Netflix to make “DNA do Crime,” a banner title for the U.S. streaming giant in Brazil, one of its largest international markets.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Stars Avoid the ‘Noise’ About Film’s Rumors, Controversies at Pre-Premiere Press Conference
Olivia Wilde and (some of) her Don’t Worry Darling cast appeared at a pre-premiere press conference at the Venice Film Festival, where the director sidestepped — and the moderator shut down — questions pertaining to the controversies surrounding the upcoming film. While Harry Styles, Chris Pine and...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Reunite for a Darkly Comic, Devastating Feud Between Friends
Friendships can be as changeable and temperamental and outright dramatic as grand romances, though they tend to get a bland rap on screen — with friends, for most screenwriters, merely convenient constants, there to support protagonists through matters of supposedly more consequence. If substantial platonic relationship studies are rare, ones about men are rarer still. And if that comes down to a social convention rather than a cinematic one, that’s integral to the power and poignancy of Martin McDonagh’s searing “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a film that traces the tortured breakup between two best pals in remote rural Ireland with all the anguish and gravity of the most charged romantic melodrama — its high, unleashed emotions all the more startling in a world where men don’t speak their feelings.
Harry Styles on His Budding Acting Career: ‘I Feel Like I Have No Idea What I’m Doing’
Pop star Harry Styles may be in one of the most hotly anticipated movies at the Venice Film Festival, but he still considers himself a newbie in the acting world. The musician told journalists in Venice: “Music I’ve done a little longer so I’m a bit more comfortable. What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing.”
