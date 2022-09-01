Zoo Miami’s baby giraffe makes public debut; see the adorable photos

MIAMI — Zoo Miami has released adorable new photos of its 1-week-old giraffe exploring her public exhibit for the first time.

According to WPLG and WSVN, the Florida attraction took to social media Wednesday to share the snapshots and provide an update on the unnamed female calf, born Aug. 23 to mom Sabra, who is almost 12 years old.

“Yesterday, Zoo Miami’s newborn giraffe made her exhibit debut where she cautiously explored her new surroundings,” read the zoo’s Facebook post. “Her mom, Sabra, was attentive but allowed the calf to venture towards the other individuals in the herd and was greeted by curiosity, along with smells and licks from most of them. The yet unnamed calf is nursing and appears to be doing well as she is now fully integrated into the herd of nine. It is expected that she and her mother will now remain with the herd and be on exhibit with them moving forward!”

The baby was more than 5 feet tall and weighed about 120 pounds when she underwent her first neonatal exam Aug. 24, WPLG and WTVJ previously reported.

“Initial indications are that the calf is healthy, and she was quickly returned to her mother in an off-exhibit area,” the zoo wrote at the time.

