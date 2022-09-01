Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
One man suffering a gunshot wound following a shooting after a party
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier Sunday morning. Just after 1 A.M. troopers responded to the 100 block of Orange Street regarding a shooting. When police arrived they noticed numerous vehicles and pedestrians leaving the area. Troopers found a male victim from Dover who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body. The ongoing investigation revealed that the victim left a party nearby when he was shot by an unknown subject. At this moment there is no suspect description available.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred in the Smyrna area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers responded to the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 24-year-old female from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of a road rage incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard in the Cheswold area when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim began passing the SUV, and as she drove by her vehicle was shot. The SUV then fled the scene and proceeded towards an unknown destination.
fox29.com
Delaware woman shot at in Smyrna road rage incident, officials say
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting in Smyrna. Troopers were called to South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road Saturday night, just before midnight, for a reported shooting, officials said. The troopers found a 24-year-old Camden, Delaware woman was shot at during a road...
Police investigating shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Delaware County. They were called to North Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.Police say it's likely a domestic incident, and did not say the extent of the victim's injuries.No arrests have been made but investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Married couple ID’d as victims in head-on Lancaster County crash
New details have been released following a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon where two people on a motorcycle were killed. The victims were identified as 69-year-old Grant Beauchamp, who was operating the motorcycle, and his wife, 68-year-old Delores Beauchamp, who was a passenger on the bike. East...
Homeless man detained in connection with Earleville home invasion, Cecil County deputies say
BALTIMORE -- Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a homeless man in connection with a home invasion that happened in Earleville, Maryland, on Thursday night, according to authorities.Deputies received a report of a home invasion that involved a gunshot in the 6900 block of Augustine Herman Highway around 9:30 p.m., authorities said.Once they arrived at the residence, deputies learned that an 83-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man had been inside the home at the time 19-year-old Luis Fernando Guscoa had allegedly attempted to burglarize the place, deputies said.The man told law enforcement officials that he was reading his Bible...
Police investigate shooting in Windsor Mill that killed 14-year-old
Officers responded around 9:24 p.m. to the area of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue in Windsor Mill.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Juvenile Following Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Innocent victim wounded during gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
A bullet went into a car and hit a driver in the back as he was waiting for a red light. Police say he was an unintended target.
Man dead after shot in head in Overbrook Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is dead after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia's Overbrook section. This happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the 5600 block of Lancaster Avenue. So far no word on a motive or if police have any suspects.
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
CBS News
Badly decomposed, possibly burned body found in Cobbs Creek, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a badly decomposed body, which appears to have been burned. The body was found under a bridge in Cobbs Creek near Cobbs Creek Recreation Center in West Philadelphia on Sunday. Police are currently investigating the incident. The victim has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firststateupdate.com
Magnolia House Party Ends With Gunfire, One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Magnolia area on early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 1:23 a.m., troopers responded to the 100 block of Orange Street regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers observed numerous vehicles and pedestrians departing from the area. Troopers then located a 37-year-old Dover man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. DeMalto said the investigation showed that the victim was leaving a nearby party when he was shot by an unknown subject. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and there is no suspect description available at this time. The victim was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for additional medical treatment.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Dead in Montco Crash Friday Night, Police Say
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision in Limerick Township Friday night, authorities said. Around 9:20 p.m., Limerick and Upper Providence police responded to the crash on the 1200 block of South Township Line Road between Linfield Trappe and Rittenhouse Roads, Limerick police said. Two “heavily damaged” vehicles were found...
Suspect was shot as he and two others fled woman’s fatal shooting, charges claim
An Atlantic City man accused in a shooting that killed a woman was wounded by gunfire as he and two co-conspirators fled in a vehicle, BreakingAC has learned. Lester Robinson, 28, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the killing last Sunday of Malikah McLaughlin. Three men got out...
WDEL 1150AM
Man arrested for exposing himself on park trail
Police with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) arrested a Wilmington man on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and charged him with lewdness in connection to a pair of incidents on trails in the First State National Historical Park. The first incident happened on August 16th when...
fox29.com
Teen dies after being shot 8 times at gas station in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia gas station on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was reportedly shot in the parking lot of the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 p.m. He suffered at least...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond Hill Road approaching the intersection with Rankin Road. At the same time, a male pedestrian was walking in the roadway on Polly Drummond Hill Road and entered into the path of the Jeep. As a result, the front of the Grand Cherokee struck the male subject while he was in the roadway.
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian critically injured while crossing Kirkwood Highway
A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a small SUV as he walked across Kirkwood Highway at the entrance to the Astro Shopping Center. New Castle County Paramedics and Mill Creek Fire Company rescue personnel found the victim lying in the road shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
WDEL 1150AM
Police seek suspects in Dover armed robbery
Two men who allegedly robbed a third man at gunpoint in a parking lot are still at large, and Dover police hope you can help track them down. The victim pulled into the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot on North DuPont Highway around 11:45 p.m. Friday because his car wasn't running right, police said.
Comments / 0