Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred in the Smyrna area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers responded to the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 24-year-old female from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of a road rage incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard in the Cheswold area when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim began passing the SUV, and as she drove by her vehicle was shot. The SUV then fled the scene and proceeded towards an unknown destination.

SMYRNA, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO