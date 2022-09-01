ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Should You Hope for a Large Social Security Raise in 2023?

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Last October, seniors on Social Security got word of a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. The news was generally met with excitement, since that 5.9% raise represented the largest boost benefits had seen in years.

Meanwhile, we're only about a month and a half away from 2023's COLA announcement, which should be unveiled in mid-October this year. Initial estimates are calling for an even larger COLA in 2023 due to rampant inflation. But is that something seniors should actually hope for?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISTpt_0hdp4dQa00

Image source: Getty Images.

A large Social Security bump isn't actually great news

Given the way living costs have risen this year, it's easy to see why so many retirees want a large COLA for 2023. But if a giant raise does come through, they shouldn't be fooled into thinking they'll end up with a lot more buying power.

The formula used to calculate Social Security COLAs often fails to account for costs that are specific to seniors, like healthcare. So the raises they get often fall short in terms of helping them keep up with rising living costs.

Furthermore, say a 10% COLA comes through for 2023. All that really means is that seniors will see their benefits rise by 10% to account for the fact that general living costs are 10% higher. So in that situation, Social Security recipients won't actually come out ahead financially.

When will we be done with rampant inflation?

That's the big question, isn't it? Inflation has been soaring since last year, fueled in part by an excess of consumer demand spurred by supply chain issues and stimulus policies, among other factors. This year, federal stimulus aid has not been on the table, but consumer demand has continued to exceed supply.

The Federal Reserve is hoping to narrow that gap by implementing interest rate hikes. The logic is that if borrowing gets more expensive, consumer demand will start to wane, thereby easing the pressure on supply chains.

We might see inflation levels dip modestly during the latter part of 2022. But that doesn't mean we'll be back to moderate levels anytime soon. So those on Social Security should expect living costs to stay high for quite some time.

Meanwhile, next year's Social Security COLA will be based on third-quarter inflation data -- hence the October announcement. If inflation starts to moderate in October or beyond, it won't impact the raise for 2023. An ideal situation would actually be for inflation to stop dipping at that point so that seniors can get a large raise and then see their living costs decrease modestly. But no one should expect rampant inflation to just disappear anytime soon.

All of this really underscores the problem with relying too heavily on Social Security for retirement income. COLAs, even when they're larger, don't help seniors increase their buying power. Those who want more financial freedom later in life need to make sure they enter retirement with healthy nest eggs to tap or line up other income sources, like part-time work, that aren't dependent on a specific inflation-related formula like COLAs are.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Retirement Income#Stimulus#Linus Wealth#Business Personal Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money of $1,400

States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
214K+
Followers
105K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy