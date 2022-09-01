Read full article on original website
WSAZ
ATV accident sends man to the hospital, missing for more than an hour
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one man was injured in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area early Sunday morning. The accident happened around 3 a.m. The Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department says the ATV left the road and rolled over on Terrywood Lane.
1 injured in Kanawha County ATV accident, missing for 1.5 hours
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – First responders say it took over an hour to find a patient involved in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area. According to the Clendenin Fire Department, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the area of Terrywood Lane and Reamer Road. First responders say the man was […]
All lanes of I-77S in Kanawha County open after crash
UPDATE: (Sept. 4, 2022) – A lane of I-77S closed due to a crash has reopened, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. POCATALICO, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle accident has shut down one lane of I-77S in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the southbound […]
WSAZ
Accident involves school bus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
Western Raleigh County reporting water issues
BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
Pipe repairs to cause road closure in Greenup County, Kentucky
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County drivers may need to reroute their commutes due to planned road closures for a pipe replacement on Sept. 6-7, 2022. According to the Greenup Count Public Safety Office, a portion of Kentucky Route 503, also known as Naples Road, will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. […]
Unsafe bridge causing concern in Point Pleasant neighborhood
People in the Brooke Drive community near Point Pleasant say a dilapidated bridge is putting lives and property at risk. They reached out to 13 News for help but we hit some of the same dead ends they've been running into.
WTAP
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
Ironton Tribune
Crews clean up coal spill at U.S. 52 interchange
The Ironton Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol blocked off the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 93 on Friday morning after a tractor trailer hauling coal turned onto its side and dumped a load of coal.
Ohio woman dies after crash on State Route 7
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Syracuse, Ohio woman is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 7 Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. The OSHP says this happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at around 12:18 a.m. They say 36-year-old Ashley Sizemore, of Syracuse, Ohio, was driving southbound when another driver was […]
Mason County Sheriff looking to identify trespass suspects
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in connection to a trespassing investigation. According to the MCSO, two individuals were seen on surveillance trespassing on private property on Guise Creek Road in South Side. The sheriff’s office shared the following photos from the […]
West Virginia police hold funeral for K-9 killed in action
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia’s capitol held a memorial service Thursday for a police dog who was killed in action over the weekend. Axel was a K-9 with the Charleston Police Department. His funeral was held in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and was preceded by a two-hour visitation, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The funeral started with a procession of police K-9s into the grand hall followed by a procession of the department’s human officers. Cpl. Adam Lindell read a statement from Hanna Clendenin, wife of Axel’s handler, Cpl. Josh Clendenin. “Axel took a piece of my heart with him that night he passed away that I will never be able to get back,” the statement said. “My family and I owe him a debt that we can never repay. Because of his bravery and loyalty, I have my husband, and my children have their father. And we only wish we could still have him as well.”
WSAZ
Body found in Ohio River identified
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the identity of a body found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, August 30. Police say the body of Christopher S. Delbart, 51, of Guyandotte was recovered from the Ohio River near 15th Street. At this time, Huntington Police say...
WSAZ
Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during a fight in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place in a home along Gap View Drive late Friday night. The suspect, 45 year-old Allen Wolfingbarger, has been arrested and...
WSAZ
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
wchsnetwork.com
Nitro, St. Albans to close bridge for pedestrians to watch Labor Day fireworks Sunday
NITRO, W.Va. — The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic Sunday night for the Labor Day fireworks display. The state Department of Transportation said the bridge will closed from 8:30-10:30 p.m. The bridge will be open for foot...
CBS News
Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
Truck carrying oversized load gets stuck in contraflow lane on I-64
UPDATE: (Sept. 2, 2022) – After more than 24 hours, the contraflow lanes of the I-64 work zone in Barboursville have all reopened after an oversized dump truck crashed and got stuck Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022. Cabell County dispatchers say the road reopened Friday, Sept. 2 around 9 a.m. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — […]
Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
