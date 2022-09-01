ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
3 News Now

Going From Summer To Fall

The humidity backs off a little bit for our Thursday, but we get a little hotter. A lot of cities in eastern Nebraska will push into the low 90s, while western Iowa will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. It will also be a little breezy, creating an elevated fire danger. Avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread very quickly.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

90s On The Way

A few more pockets of fog are possible Wednesday morning, but most of us keep our mostly clear skies as we cool off into the 60s again. We add a little more heat Wednesday, getting Omaha close to 90 Wednesday. This will put most of eastern Nebraska in the low 90s, while western Iowa continues to run a touch cooler. With the humidity, Omaha will feel like the mid 90s.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy