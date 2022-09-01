The humidity backs off a little bit for our Thursday, but we get a little hotter. A lot of cities in eastern Nebraska will push into the low 90s, while western Iowa will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. It will also be a little breezy, creating an elevated fire danger. Avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread very quickly.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO