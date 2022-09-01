Read full article on original website
3 News Now
Going From Summer To Fall
The humidity backs off a little bit for our Thursday, but we get a little hotter. A lot of cities in eastern Nebraska will push into the low 90s, while western Iowa will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. It will also be a little breezy, creating an elevated fire danger. Avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread very quickly.
90s On The Way
A few more pockets of fog are possible Wednesday morning, but most of us keep our mostly clear skies as we cool off into the 60s again. We add a little more heat Wednesday, getting Omaha close to 90 Wednesday. This will put most of eastern Nebraska in the low 90s, while western Iowa continues to run a touch cooler. With the humidity, Omaha will feel like the mid 90s.
Rabbit owners should consider vaccines for newly detected virus, state says
A virus that is believed to kill at least half of the rabbits it infects was recently detected in indoor, pet rabbits in Story County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. A new variant of rabbit hemorrhagic disease was first identified in the United States in...
